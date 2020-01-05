Brielle Biermann BF baseball player has just married a black woman!

Michael Kopech, the former boyfriend of Real Housewives of Atlanta star Brielle Biermann (daughter of Kim Zolciak-Biermann) has just married another person, a black actress.

Michael and Brielle separated a little over a year ago, after two years of dating. and it happened to bigger and better things – CW Vanessa Morgan of Riverdale

The 27-year-old CW star and the 23-year-old Chicago White Sox pitcher jumped the broom on Saturday, January 4, at the historic Walton House in Homestead, Florida.

It was a small and intimate wedding. But Morgan's co-stars in Riverdale were there, including Skeet Ulrich, Drew Tanner and Madelaine Petsch. His sister, Celina, served as the bridesmaid.

"We both knew the first day we met that,quot; this is all "and I am very excited that today officially begins forever," Morgan told the publication. “Today I promised to love my best friend for a lifetime and it was a day I spent with those we love in a room full of endless love. I can't wait to spend the rest of my life with him. "

We think Michael improved. . .