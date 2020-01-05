Brandi Redmond offers proper apologies after making fun of Asians

Brandi Redmond is finally acknowledging the error in its forms. The star of Real Housewives of Dallas has offered a sincere apology for her revived video where she made fun of Asians.

After Leanne Locken shocked the Bravo world after unleashing an offensive rant about co-star Kary Brittingham several times, her co-stars condemned her for her behavior.

As it happens, recently a video of Brandi narrowed his eyes and said: "They ask me how Asian I am because I have narrowed eyes."

Redmond was responding to an interview in which one of her co-stars criticized her because she seemed to have her eyes almost closed most of the time.

Locken's friend, Steve Kemble, thought it was Brandi's hypocrite to mention his friend's behavior when hers was no better.

A video of me from three years ago appeared at the time that I had published and deleted quickly at that time and then immediately apologized for my callousness. I would like once again to sincerely apologize for my offensive actions. – Brandi Redmond (@BrandiRedmond) January 4, 2020

At first, the reality star took the defensive route when he said: "Do you think it's fun to make fun of yourself or others?" Let's be clear, I made fun of season 2 (where the video came from) through narrowed eyes and made fun of myself. It's good to know that we all come from different cultures and ethnicities. "

She added: ‘‘ 2020 @nbcsnl has always been a dream because they never disappoint. Life is love and laugh. There is a difference between humor and hurtful. I will always choose to love you and hope to make you laugh. Greetings to a new year and decade. Let's do it! & # 39;

The tweets have been removed and replaced by a more sincere apology after fans criticized her for the way she reacted.

"A video of me from three years ago reappeared that at the time I had published it and I deleted it quickly and then I immediately apologized for my callousness."

Do you think Brandi is a hypocrite? Do you think she is very sorry for her actions?



