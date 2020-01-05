Bradley Cooper turns 45 today Look back in all his best roles

We are out of the bottom because it is Bradley Cooper& # 39; the birthday of!

The actor on list A turned 45 today and we are here to celebrate all the roles we have loved to see him take over the years.

It has been an impressive path to the top for the artist, who first appeared on the screen in an episode of Sex and the city back in 1999

That little part was just the first step to see Cooper star in television hits like Alias or shine on the big screen in franchises like The hangover Y Guardians of the Galaxy, which of course also meant appearances in two of The Avengers Films.

However, we have also seen Cooper strive in the last decade in dramatic roles, such as his work on The Silver Linings Playbook Y American hustle That earned him a lot of award nominations.

In the last decade, he also added the title of producer and director to his impressive curriculum, including participation as a producer in the history of origin of supervillain nominated for the Golden Globes, Jester.