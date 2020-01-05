Bradley Cooper turns 45 today Look back in all his best roles

We are out of the bottom because it is Bradley Cooper& # 39; the birthday of!
The actor on list A turned 45 today and we are here to celebrate all the roles we have loved to see him take over the years.
It has been an impressive path to the top for the artist, who first appeared on the screen in an episode of Sex and the city back in 1999
That little part was just the first step to see Cooper star in television hits like Alias or shine on the big screen in franchises like The hangover Y Guardians of the Galaxy, which of course also meant appearances in two of The Avengers Films.
However, we have also seen Cooper strive in the last decade in dramatic roles, such as his work on The Silver Linings Playbook Y American hustle That earned him a lot of award nominations.
In the last decade, he also added the title of producer and director to his impressive curriculum, including participation as a producer in the history of origin of supervillain nominated for the Golden Globes, Jester.
We are eager to see what the actor will do next!
Check out our favorite papers from him below and find out which one is your favorite.
HBO
Sex and the city
We couldn't help wondering what it was Bradley Cooperfirst acting role?
It turns out that it was a small part of the iconic HBO series Sex and the city, where Cooper plays a drunk brother who wants to get hooked on Carrie Bradshaw when he recognizes her on the cover of a magazine.
Netflix
Wet hot american summer
In 2001, Cooper made his big screen debut in the satirical film Wet hot american summer, The classic cult film that introduces the new actor along with heavy weights such as Amy Poehler, Paul Rudd, Molly Shannon Y Elizabeth Banks.
Richard Cartwright / New line / Avery Pix / Kobal / Shutterstock
Wedding Crashers
prior to Owen wilsonthe character could win over Claire Cleary (Rachel McAdams), would have to go through his fiance, played by Cooper.
Cooper achieved the role of comedy, which included him posing as a seal and running to the bathroom after a few drops of water spoiled his drink.
Frank Masi / Paramount / Kobal / Shutterstock
Release Failure
In this comedy, Cooper, Matthew McConaughey Y Justin Bartha He plays three types who have not grown completely and still live with their respective parents as adult adults.
Mitchell Haaseth / Walt Disney Television through Getty Images
Alias
Between 2001 and 2003, Cooper got his first recurring role in the television series. Alias, where he played a journalist who is trapped in the world of espionage.
The series was nominated in the Golden Globes in 2002 for Best Television Series: Drama.
Red fox
Confidential kitchen
The actor won his first major television role in this short-lived comedy based on Anthony Bourdainthe best selling book Confidential cooking: adventures in the culinary underbelly. Cooper played Jack Bourdain, an executive chef who is also addicted.
New Line Cinema
He just isn't that to you.
Based on the popular book of the same name, this film presents Cooper as Ben Gunders, a music producer who is dating his wife to connect with yoga teacher Anna Marks (Scarlett Johansson)
Although his character was a little worse, we are still very involved in some smoking scenes, such as when he and Johansson undress to take a night dip.
Courtesy of Warner Bros.
The hangover Franchise
This surprise hit comedy was the movie that Cooper and his castmates released. Ed Helms Y Zach galifianakis, to super stardom.
At this point, you have undoubtedly seen the movie, in which the trio tries to track their night of debauchery in Las Vegas to find their missing friend, Doug. Back Mike TysonThe tiger stealing a police car, the movie was full of laughter and led to two sequels.
Paramount Vantage
Case 39
The Philadelphia native stabbed the horror genre when he acted in Case 39, a spooky movie focused on a girl who has been abused by her parents. However, things are not what they seem, since one by one those who work on the case begin to die.
After watching this movie, we are pretty sure that Cooper fears bees.
20th Century Fox
Team A
Cooper shone in this action thriller, where he played a member of the Special Forces who ends up in prison after being established on a mission.
The list A cast of the movie included Liam Neeson, Jessica Biel, Patrick Wilson and a small paper by Jon Hamm.
Dark Field Productions
Unlimited
What would you do if you could access all your intellectual capacity?
That is the question that Unlimited he asks when Cooper's character, Eddie Morra, encounters a pill that frees his mind to its full potential. Of course, what no one mentions is that the side effects could kill you.
The Weinstein Company
Silver Linings strategy book
Cooper's interpretation of a bipolar man who participates in a dance competition to recover his separated wife earned him his first wave of serious awards nominations, and his performance was nominated at the Oscars, BAFTA and Golden Globes.
The unique role demonstrated Cooper's rank as an actor and seemed to serve as a turning point for his career towards larger and more serious parts.
Snap Stills / Shutterstock
American hustle
Just out of his performance nominated for the award in The Silver Linings PlaybookCooper proved to be a dramatic actor again with his role in American hustle.
Cooper was nominated individually for his supporting part for the Academy Awards, the BAFTA and the Golden Globes, but he could take home his first big trophy along with the star-filled cast when the group won the outstanding performance of a cast In a movie at the cinema. SAG Awards 2014.
Wonderful
Guardians of the Galaxy Y The Avengers Franchise
With his good looks and playful charm, we were not surprised to hear that Cooper was released in a superhero movie. What surprised us is that it was not Bradley live, but rather his voice … for a raccoon!
Cooper's voiceover for the popular character Rocket in the Marvel movies does a great job hooking the creature's fun and safe attitude to danger.
Warner Bros.
American sniper
In 2014, Cooper assumed his most dramatic role to date when he portrayed real life. Chris kyle in American sniper, a Clint eastwooddirected by the film that is based on Kyle's autobiography.
The film was a blockbuster and was the subject of controversy, from celebrities who questioned the late Kyle's views on Iraqis to that unforgettable plastic baby, but, after all the dust settled, Cooper emerged with another wave of nominations for The awards for his performance.
The Weinstein Company
Burned
Cooper took advantage of his fictional culinary roots of Confidential kitchen when he played a chef with problems in Burned.
Peter Lindbergh / Warner Bros.
A star has been born
Jaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaah!
We couldn't get enough of Cooper's performance as the gray-haired country star Jackson Maine in the latest version of A star has been born.
On-screen chemistry and off-screen friendship with Lady Gaga For the thousands of "I just wanted to look at you,quot; memes, Cooper was part of one of the most iconic phenomena of pop culture of 2018.
He also marked the first of some milestones in his career! The film served as his directorial debut and his performance in "Shallow,quot; earned him a Grammy Award, which was the least predictable letter of his future EGOT that we would have expected him to catch first.
Either way, we were out of the bottom of this movie.