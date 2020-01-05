Brad Pitt makes viral reference to the Titanic during the Golden Globes speech

Brad Pitt He may not be on social media, but his last comment during his speech at the 2020 Golden Globes shows that he is still very connected to what is happening online.

When the 56-year-old actor took the stage to accept his award for Best Supporting Actor in a Movie for his role in Once upon a time in HollywoodHe said what has been in our minds since we saw the classic 1997 film, Titanic.

Remember that unforgettable scene where Jack, played by Pitt's "partner in crime,quot; Leonardo Dicaprioand Rose, played by Kate Winslet, they are stranded in the icy ocean. You know how it goes, Jack gives the floating door to Rose and he just … leaves.

Well, if Pitt had been there, the end would have been a little different.

During his speech, Pitt recognized the actor, saying: "Before The rebornHe used to see his castmates year after year accept awards and get up and thank him profusely. I know why he is an all-star, he is a gentleman. I wouldn't be here without you, man. "

He added: "Even so, I would have shared the raft."