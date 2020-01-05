Brad Pitt and Taron Egerton win the film award

Sony Pictures / Paramount Pictures

Pitt wins the best supporting actor for his role in & # 39; Once Upon a Time in Hollywood & # 39; by Quentin Tarantino, while Egerton is named Best Actor in a Movie: Musical or Comedy for his portrayal of Elton John in & # 39; Rocketman & # 39 ;.

It's already a great night for "Once upon a time in Hollywood"Y"Rocketman"at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards. Both films have won two awards at the event on Sunday, January 5, with Brad Pitt& # 39; s and Taron Egerton& # 39; s each wins in the acting category.

Pitt came out Tom Hanks ("A beautiful day in the neighborhood"), Anthony Hopkins ("The two potatoes"), Al Pacino Y Joe Pesci, which both star "the Irish", for the title of Best Supporting Actor in any movie. In his speech, the 56-year-old man recognized the work of his fellow nominees, and noted that they were" like gods "for him when he started. A young actor. Pitt also he paid tribute to his co-star Leonardo Dicaprio and the director of the movie Quentin Tarantino, who early in the night won an award for Best Screenplay – Film.

It is the second Golden Globe Award in the acting category for Pitt. He previously won in the same category for his role in "12 Monkeys" in 1996. In addition, he won a Golden Globe as a producer of "12 years of slavery", which was named Best Film – Drama in 2014.

Egerton, meanwhile, caught the Best Actor in a Movie – Musical or Comedy for his portrayal of Elton John in "Rocketman." He won the title about DiCaprio ("Once Upon a Time in Hollywood"), Daniel Craig ("Knives outside"), Roman Griffin Davis ("Jojo Rabbit") Y Eddie murphy ("Dolemite is my name").

The British actor thanked his mother in his acceptance speech, saying: "This is for you." He also thanked Elton John: "Thank you for living a less ordinary life." It was his first victory for his first nomination at the Golden Globe Awards.

Earlier that night, the real Elton John was awarded the Best Original Song – Movie for the soundtrack of the movie "(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again", which he co-wrote with Bernie Taupin.

Also already packing a ceremony award were Laura Dern ("Marriage history") for Best Actress in a supporting role in any film, Sam Mendes for Best Director – Film ("1917") and Hildur Guonadottir for best original score – Film ("jester")".Lost link"It was also named Best Animated Movie, while"Parasite"(South Korea) won the Best Film – Foreign Language.

More winners will be announced at the event, which is still underway at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California.