Bill Belichick of the Patriots is not yet ready to discuss the future of Tom Brady

Bill Belichick once again refused to participate in a discussion about Tom Brady's future on Sunday, insisting that the New England Patriots will address him "at some point."

Speaking to the media the day after the defeat of the Patriots in the playoffs against the Tennessee Titans, Belichick declared his pride in how hard the team had worked throughout the season to win the AFC East.

However, as expected, the six-time Super Bowl winner head coach was asked about his long-time quarterback, someone he described as an "iconic figure,quot; in the organization.

Brady had said after the defeat of New England by 20-13 on Saturday that retirement was "quite unlikely." The 42-year-old will become a free agent in March and it has been speculated that he could end his long association with the franchise to play elsewhere.

When asked if he had a timeline in mind for when he planned to hold talks with Brady, Belichick replied: "No."

Then he said during the press conference: "I know it's out there (the question about Brady's future), just like there are many things out there. We could ask 50 questions like that, but I've told you my status on that. You can Ask them at 50 but it will be the same answer 50 times.

"I am not going to talk a lot about the future because I am not prepared to talk about it."

Belichick, who also said that "nobody respects Tom more than me," chose not to provide any update on his own future with the Pats, but instead reflected on the campaign he had just finished.

"We are less than 12 hours from the end of the game. No one has thought about the future, everyone has focused on Miami, then Tennessee. That's where the whole approach should have been, and it was," he said in his opening. statement.

"Whatever it is in the future, we will face at some point. We certainly will not deal with it now. It is always a difficult end to the year, but we lost to a team that was a little better than us (Saturday night."