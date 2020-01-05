Bill Belichick angry over the question about Tom Brady's future after the loss of the Patriots

Bill Belichick admitted that the Patriots were the second best in their defeat by the AFC joker against the Titans, while New England coach was angry over questions about the future of quarterback Tom Brady.

The defending Super Bowl champions, and the winners in three of the past five seasons, suffered a surprising elimination from the NFL playoffs when the Titans triumphed 20-13 on Saturday. Belichick felt that his team was on the wrong side of the fine margins, as his first wild card exit in a decade ended in a disappointing defeat.

"Obviously a closed game," he said. "(We) just couldn't make enough plays. It's always disappointing to finish like this, but it's the National Football League. We just (had to) keep playing, we just had to play a little better and we couldn't do it." .

"They (the Titans) made some key plays in critical situations, in the red area on the third occasion, and finally those plays were probably the difference in the game."

"Look, I have a lot of respect for this soccer team (the Patriots). These guys competed all year. All three units."

"We played hard and, as I said, we were a little short."

With Brady ready to become a free agent, talking about the next movement of the 42-year-old person was prominently on the agenda, but Belichick was not in the mood to get into the discussion.

"Right now we just finished the game, so we're focused on this game, okay?" he answered. "Seriously."

Brady, three times the Most Valuable Player in the NFL, had 20 of 37 for 209 yards and an interception against the Titans and declared that his retirement was "quite unlikely," without any indication of whether he would remain with New England.