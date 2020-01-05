Big Sean and Jhene Aiko confirm they are dating again with romantic photos

According to recent information, there may be something between Big Sean and Jhene Aiko, and celebrity fans are increasingly convinced that the two are dating again, especially after the last Instagram post of the California native.

From the image, which shows Aiko and the rapper jokingly at the camera, it became clear that the rumored couple passed the celebrations around New Year's Eve in the company of the other.

The 31-year-old singer and the "Bounce Back,quot; performer were dating from 2016 until they separated three years later.

The romance between them began when the two musicians joined forces to work together on a project, shortly after Aiko's divorce from Dot da Genius.

At that time, Aiko separated from her husband after being married for less than half a year.

Meanwhile, some of the rapper's ex-girlfriends include the star of Joy, Naya Rivera, and the popular pop singer, Ariana Grande.

The collaboration between Big Sean and Aiko continued even after their separation and resulted in their appearance for the music video for their hit song, "Single Again," in 2019.

In addition to working together, it seems that former partners do not mind spending their free time together, as it was believed that they even went on vacation together.

Rumors about his informed escape began to circulate when Aiko shared a photo, in which he was with Big Sean and in the background you could see a landscape from a very exotic place.

The lovebirds looked very welcoming in the New Year's Eve photos that confirmed that the romance is back.

A fan had this reaction: "If it's not my favorite partner, mom and DADA. After what happened with Nipsey, we see that LIFE is too short and LOVE ❤️ is EVERYTHING that really matters. It takes Jhene to keep her gaze steady. in her eyes and tell her that you LOVE her infinitely. ☝🏿 "

Another commenter said: "I'm glad my favorites are back together❤️❤️❤️" you got something that I loved you. You're very new Bruh, this man has the best beard I've ever seen. "

This follower revealed: "You bring silence to my violated room,quot; I simply love them together. My first thought: what is she standing on? 🤦🏿 "

Supporters are excited about the idea of ​​being together again.



