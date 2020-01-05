Beyonce and Jay-Z are late, bring their own champagne

https://www.beyonce.com/

For the annual event, the singing diva looks impressive in a dress that hugs the body with wavy gold metallic sleeves and a deep neckline, while her husband opts for a black and white suit.

Rumors of Beyonce Knowles Making an appearance at the Golden Globe Awards 2020 is true, although it did not arrive on time. The singer diva and her husband, Jay Z, he came by surprise to The Beverly Hills in California almost an hour after the ceremony, and fans couldn't contain his emotion at all since it had been a while since he last appeared.

The couple arrived at the ceremony on Sunday, January 5 when Kate McKinnon was introduced on stage to present Ellen Degeneres with the Carol Burnett Prize. They stopped in the hall during their presentation and took a seat when the television host entered the scene. Not only did the couple manage to sneak into the ceremony, but they also brought their own champagne. Spectators said Jay was seen serving champagne for people at his table, including Portia de Rossi.

Someone else could also take a picture of the couple and the champagne. "They're waiting until Kate McKinnon finishes talking in their seats. Does your bodyguard carry bottles of alc for them?" The user said so in the legend, pointing to the bodyguard of the couple who held two bottles of Armand de Brignac Champagne in their hands.

Someone managed to take a picture of Beyonce and Jay-Z at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards.

For the event itself, Bey dazzled in a dress that hugs the body with undulating golden metallic sleeves and a deep neckline. Meanwhile, his rapper companion looked elegant in a black and white suit complete with a bow tie.

Shortly after his surprise appearance was shown on the camera, Bey and Jay-Z became a trend in social networks. Someone called his appearance "the greatest blessing of 2020 so far," while another person said: "The way Beyonce is the main theme just to present itself."

Bey is nominated for the best original song for her song "Spirit" that served as the soundtrack for "The Lion King"live action adaptation. However, the award finally went to Elton John and Bernie Taupin for the song "I & # 39; m Gonna Love Me Again". The song appeared in the British singer's biopic "Rocketman".