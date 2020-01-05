Best dressed in the Golden Globes 2020: Jennifer Aniston and more

Hollywood did not come to play in the 2020 Golden Globes.
As an E fashion expert! Zanna Rossi Roberts, the predicted, bold and bright appearance reigned on the red carpet of the Golden Globes 2020. Stars like Ana de Armas, Jennifer Lopez Y Cynthia Erivo He stood out in striking sets of designers such as Ralph & Russo, Thom Browne and more.
Then there are the stars who chose dimmer but equally beautiful sets, with the director Greta Gerwig and many others with discrete black and white dresses.
Hollywood men sought a more elegant tuxedo look instead of the classic suit and tie. Among the many elegant men were Andrew Scott, who wore a set designed by no less than Paul Smith.
However, the red carpet of the Golden Globes is proving to be more fashionable than ever. But, having said that, some stars shone brighter than others …
And while it would be a complete mistake to wear the same dress that another star wore, it is safe to say that these styles will be repeated in the next awards. To see what you can expect from this award season, see the best dressed stars below!
Also, see which of your favorite stars is taking gold home in tonight's show by reviewing our full list of winners here.
Rob Latour / Shutterstock
Jennifer Aniston
Shutterstock
Margot Robbie
Looking elegant as always, the star stuns with a Chanel dress, which includes pockets (!!!).
Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images
Phoebe Waller Bridge
A powerful suit for a powerful woman.
David Fisher / Shutterstock
Ana de Armas
the Knives outside The actress shines and shines with a beautiful Ralph & Russo dress and luxury jewelry.
Shutterstock
Cynthia Erivo
Not only did it take around 800 hours of beads, but it also takes about $ 5 million in diamonds.
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
Beanie Feldstein
Not only is she Smart reserve, she is also very good for the style.
Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images
Kaitlyn Dever
The only thing that is Amazing About this star is how good it looks with this Valentino dress.
Shutterstock
Billy porter
As always, the Attitude the star is doing the plus and looking at the best on the carpet of the Golden Globes.
Rob Latour / Shutterstock
Zoey Dutch
Surprise! Although it may look like a dress, it is actually a monkey made to measure by Fendi Couture.
Shutterstock
Andrew Scott
If loving this Hot Priest is wrong, then we don't want to be right.
Shutterstock
Sofia Carson
This actress gives a new meaning to the saying "Pretty in Pink,quot;.
