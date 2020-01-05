Best dressed in the Golden Globes 2020: Jennifer Aniston and more

Hollywood did not come to play in the 2020 Golden Globes.

As an E fashion expert! Zanna Rossi Roberts, the predicted, bold and bright appearance reigned on the red carpet of the Golden Globes 2020. Stars like Ana de Armas, Jennifer Lopez Y Cynthia Erivo He stood out in striking sets of designers such as Ralph & Russo, Thom Browne and more.

Then there are the stars who chose dimmer but equally beautiful sets, with the director Greta Gerwig and many others with discrete black and white dresses.

Hollywood men sought a more elegant tuxedo look instead of the classic suit and tie. Among the many elegant men were Andrew Scott, who wore a set designed by no less than Paul Smith.

However, the red carpet of the Golden Globes is proving to be more fashionable than ever. But, having said that, some stars shone brighter than others …