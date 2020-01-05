Baby Mama Chris Brown, Snapback Ammika Harris is on point – Watch her trapped figure

Chris Brown's mother, Ammika Harris, shared a couple of new photos on her favorite social media channel. She looks amazing in her IG photos, especially given that she gave birth to her and Cris's baby, Aeko, not too long ago.

Check out the photos below and get ready to get carried away by the Ammika snapback game.

When someone asked Ammika: Tienes Are you 15 years old? Ok, maybe 20 & # 39; & # 39 ;, responded with & # 39; 27 this year & # 39 ;.

Someone said: ‘Girllll, did you just give birth? Whatttttt. You look amazing!! 😍 ’and another follower posted this:‘ You look very pretty. God bless you and that pretty young lady. ❤️ ’

A fan wrote: ‘After birth weight looks OK with you mom on Welcome to fatherhood and congratulations. He is adorable ❤️ ’

Another commenter published: "When your body recovers immediately after having a baby," and another follower said: "Can we support brands that do not pay slave labor wages to their employees?"

One of Ammika's fans got excited about Ammika and also had a tip: ‘You look and you are beautiful! Take this time to interact with your baby and get enough rest (when you can), eat healthy and just enjoy this moment. "

The other day, Ammika shared a video with Chris Brown's baby, Aeko.

Fans debate in the comments whether the child looks like his father or not. People say he is a beautiful child, that's for sure.

Ammika is definitely living her best life since she had Aeko, and Chris is also amazed.



