Australia runs to evacuate stranded while wildfires take a breath | Australia news

Australia on Monday used a respite from the fierce forest fires that killed 24 people across the southeast of the country to reopen blocked roads and evacuate people who have been trapped for days.

A second day of light rain and cold winds brought some relief from the flames fueled by the heat waves that swept through two states over the weekend, although the humidity made it more difficult for firefighters to carry out strategic burns necessary before an expected increase in temperatures later in the week.

Plus:

"There is no place for complacency," New South Wales State Prime Minister Gladys Berejiklian told reporters Monday morning. Two people were still missing, as around 130 fires continued to burn in the state, with almost 70 not containing.

Authorities stepped up efforts on Monday to provide supplies and repatriate thousands of people who have been trapped by fires in coastal cities for several days.

Canberra drowns

"This morning is about recovery, making sure that people who have been displaced have a safe place (to go) and that we have resources to increase the presence on the ground to clean the roads, clean where the debris is there "said Berejiklian.

Dean Linton, a Jindabyne resident in the snowy mountains, took advantage of the rest of an immediate threat to his people to visit his wife and four children who had evacuated to Sydney. He also used the 870-kilometer round trip to pick up a fire pump and a generator to help protect the family home.

"There is a lot of fuel in that national park; only lightning would be needed," Linton told Reuters.

The wildfire season began earlier this year after a three-year drought that has left much of the country's forests dry and vulnerable to fires. More than 5 million hectares (12 million acres) of land have been destroyed.

Canberra, the capital of the country, had the worst air quality of any major city in the world on Monday morning as a result of the fires. The Interior Department, which is responsible for coordinating the country's response to disasters, told all non-critical personnel to stay home due to pollution.