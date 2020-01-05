Ashleigh Barty among tennis stars who donate to the forest fire relief effort | Tennis news

Nick Kyrgios, Simona Halep, Petra Kvitova and Maria Sharapova have also promised their support for the recovery fund.





Barty is among the donors of the Australian Forest Fire Relief Fund

Number 1 tennis player Ashleigh Barty is donating any prize she wins at Brisbane International for the forest fire recovery effort that has devastated parts of Australia.

Record temperatures and strong winds after months of severe drought have caused widespread forest fires, resulting in a total of 24 people killed and nearly 2,000 homes destroyed, with forest fires burning around five million hectares (12.35m acres) of Earth.

The 23-year-old is donating to the Australian Red Cross any cash prize she collects at Brisbane International, her local tournament, for the recovery effort.

The winner of the tournament, which starts on Monday, will win $ 1,434,900 Australian dollars (£ 762,000).

Barty is the best seeded in the tournament and is also ready to compete in doubles with world number 9 Kiki Bertens.

The Queensland-born player also participates in Adelaide International before competing in the Australian Open in mid-January.

24 people have died as a result of forest fires that continue to affect parts of Queensland, New South Wales, Victoria and South Australia.

"It has been really terrible, it really has been. For me this started two or three months ago," he said.

"We have to remember that this has been going on for a long time throughout our country. The first thing I saw was flying home (from the Fed Cup last November) … to the east coast and we could see some of the smoke and some of the fires.

"Obviously, the worst is still out there right now. Now it's not just wildlife, it has also affected Australians with their lives and their homes.

"First of all, the reason why there is smoke in the air is the most devastating thing at this time for our country."

The world's number 1 will look for its first Australian Open title later this month

Barty also went to a nearby animal shelter after she returned from the defeat of the Fed Cup to France in Perth two months ago and donated money.

"It's a really difficult time. Tennis is a sport, it's a game we play, and there are certainly many more important things in Australia right now that we must take care of," added the winner of the 2019 French Open.

"So, I mean, if that means we are delayed one or two days … it really doesn't matter. What matters is that Australians stay safe and solve the most important problems."

Well guys, they know that I love Australia, but they also know that I don't hit too many aces 😜 So I want to help and my promise is this … every time I give @darren_cahill A difficult time in my box during all my matches in Aus, I will donate $ 200. This way I will raise much more money ❤️🇦🇺 – Simona Halep (@Simona_Halep) January 5, 2020

"Tennis is a game that we love, yes, and we try to be the best professionals and do everything we can, but it is a game. You must first put things in perspective and worry about the most important things in life."

Nick Kyrgios was one of the first players to promise money for relief efforts, promising $ 200 Australian dollars (£ 106) for each ace he hits this month.

The month of January in Australia has been my 🏠 for the past 15 years. Watching the fires destroy the lands, their beautiful families and communities of animals is deeply animals. I would like to start my donation to 25K. @DjokerNoleWould you match my donation? 🙏🏻 #letsallcometogether – Maria Sharapova (@MariaSharapova) January 5, 2020

The 24-year-old was crying when he talked about forest fires after his ATP Cup victory over Jan-Lennard Struff on Friday in Brisbane.

Maria Sharapova has made a donation and urged Novak Djokovic, number 2 in the male world, to lend his support to the cause of help.

The seven-time Australian Open champion, Djokovic, is among those who have talked about the possible effects of forest fires at the opening of the season, suggesting that the start could even be delayed if the air quality in Melbourne.

The organizers of the Australian Open will hold a special charity event in aid of the forest fire relief effort on January 15, five days before the start of the tournament.

Petra Kvitova has joined Kyrgios in the promise of $ 200 for each ace hitting the cause.

Last year's Wimbledon winner Simona Halep says she will donate $ 200 to the effort for every occasion she yells at her coach Darren Cahill during her next games in Australia.