Ashanti, in a spectacular dress, enters the New Year with his parents and his sister at his side: the photos are a sight to behold

Ashanti decided to leave her speechless with her New Year's photos, where she wears a shiny silver dress designed just for her spectacular curves.

The talented singer and songwriter was accompanied by her two parents and her sister to play in 2020 in Antigua and Barbuda.

In viral photos, Ashanti is flaunting her impressive figures in the tight dress while standing next to a glass barrier.

She wrote a sweet message to her fans where she said the following: “Sending a lot of love and appreciation for all the love and support in 2019 !!! Wishing everyone health, wealth and happiness !!! Here is the prosperous 2020! Happy New Year!!! 🎉❤️🙏🏽 # TeamAshanti ”

Many fans went to social networks where they praised the diva for looking so fabulous.

A sponsor said this: "Happy new year to U🥳 U, you're so sexy and I love your music, and how you're still relevant. I can't wait to hear new music 🔥❤️"

This person said: "I said the same thing that I pray so that she doesn't start to get into her natural look. She was the only one with a real face and body look. @Ashanti I love this dress !! 😍"

A music lover declared: “The best thing for MF that I have done, I swear. Jesus Lord Christ of Latter-day Saints. 😊😘❣️❤️❤️😘 I will be the first and last to marry her and start a family. ”

A fourth follower said: "I hope this is not overlooked, Lord God, you have the power to heal, you have the power to work miracles, please touch that person who is in a dark place and want to give up, that is depressed and hopeless Let them know they can bend but they won't break! Sending that Love ❤️ ♥ ️💙 back to you ❤️😊❤️❣️💞❣️💗 in 2020 and beyond. "

In a recent interview, Ashanti told fans that there is new music on the way.

She said: “I have records with Swae Lee, WizKid, Tori Lanez and Jeremih. A lot of other people that I don't want to say, so there are some surprises! "

She added: "(I'm) extremely excited about the new music. (I'm) working on the EP with Metro Boomin. We have so many different albums, and the atmosphere is just a true Ashanti R,amp;B sound, but with many things I've never said ".

Ashanti is starting the new year with a strong note.



