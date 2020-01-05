Apryl Jones seen with Mystery Man shortly after Lil Fizz separated

%MINIFYHTML8abf8a538f706dfc1c1ecf6d4aece4119% %MINIFYHTML8abf8a538f706dfc1c1ecf6d4aece41110%

Instagram

The beauty of & # 39; Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood & # 39; It is seen in a video dancing near another man shortly after it was reported that she closed with the B2K member.

Up News Info –

Apryl jones he does not waste time to recover after his separation from Lil Fizz. A few hours after the report it emerged that the "Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood"The couple quit smoking after dating for a few months, the mother of two was already seen with a new man.

The viewer claimed to have seen Apryl and an unidentified man in a nightclub on Saturday night, January 4. The details of the meeting are still scarce, although a video has appeared showing the reality show star dancing near the man while recording the moment. It is not clear if Apryl is dating that man.

<br />

%MINIFYHTML8abf8a538f706dfc1c1ecf6d4aece41111% %MINIFYHTML8abf8a538f706dfc1c1ecf6d4aece41112%

This comes only hours after it was rumored that Apryl and Fizz had separated after people noticed that the couple was no longer followed on Instagram. On top of that, some speculated that both could have been blocked because their previous likes and comments are no longer on the pages of others.

Apryl and Fizz made their relationship public in an episode of "LHH: Hollywood" last year. The two often show their affection in public and had even talked about taking their relationship to the next level in another episode. When asked if he could see himself marrying Apryl, he B2K The member said he would marry "absolutely" with her in the future, "adding" or perhaps extending to the family. "

Despite that, Apryl and Fizz received a lot of criticism for their romance due to the fact that Apryl is Fizz's B2K teammate's ex-girlfriend and baby mom. Omarion. People accused Fizz of breaking the "brother code" by dating his ex-friend, but Apryl came out in his defense and insisted that they were not the only ones playing with the "family" of B2K. She said at the time: "There was another relationship that was happening with members with other family members."