Antonio Brown just wants to play with Tom Brady in 2020

Antonio Brown said he just wants to play with New England Patriots star Tom Brady next season.

Brown has been without an NFL team since his release by the Patriots in September last year amid accusations of sexual assault and rape.

BROWN TIMELINE: what to know about the accusation, the lawsuit

Seven times Pro Bowler only made an appearance for the Patriots after his arrival from the Oakland Raiders, where he never played a game after being treated by the Pittsburgh Steelers in March 2019.

Brown visited the New Orleans Saints in December, however, the 31-year-old open receiver wants to meet with Brady in Foxborough.

After the Patriots lost 20-13 to the Tennessee Titans in their AFC wild card game on Saturday, Brown tweeted: "2020 just wants to play with @TomBrady or No Play."

MORE: Brady admits that the future with Patriots is unknown

Brown then shared a video of Brady talking to the media about his future, with the legend "call me."

DECOURCY: sanctions will prevent Pats from receiving universal acclaim after the dynasty ends

"I'm still the best in the game hated or I love asking your dad," Brown added.

Brown caught four passes for 56 yards and a touchdown in his only appearance for the Patriots against the Miami Dolphins.