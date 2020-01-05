Angelina Pivarnick almost unrecognizable in new photos – Jersey Shore Star Slams Trolls that affirm plastic surgery

Angelina Pivarnick appeared almost unrecognizable in her new Instagram photos. Trolls immediately called the Jersey Shore star for undergoing plastic surgery.

Angelina shared a photo with her makeup done by experts.

She added a title that said: ‘Thank you to everyone who signed up for our LIVE CLASS CLASS 😍😍. Soon we will have another and let them know what the look will be. I love you all with all my heart. You asked the best questions and you were such a sweet group. Many thanks to my partner in this @anjali_artistry :). Thanks @ divackovic13 @alexisjadebeauty @rosalias_beauty @toribbeauty for being there to read the questions and make sure everything went well. There is no problem. Thank you I love you ".

The beautiful photo was bombarded with compliments, but also comments that warned him to stop getting under the knife.

A follower said: ‘Ohh s-t! This is NOT the same face as when you came back to shore. Oh, easy with plastic surgery, girl! "

To which the reality star replied: ‘It's called makeup. I would never go to someone's page and comment on fucking things. Get a life. I will do what I want. & # 39;

Another said: ‘Wait. This looks like a plastic Barbie "

Angelina then joked: "Yes, that is my name."

Someone else warned: "Do not do anything else on your face."

The newlywed laughed with: ‘Ummmm, don't do anything to your (s), okay? Hahaha Don't tell me what to do. "

Although Angelina is crediting makeup with this new look, she has admitted to changing her body before. In addition, MTV's personality lost weight due to his recent wedding weddings.

The brand and female cast members almost all have had some form of physical improvement. From sketches to new teeth, the Jersey Shore cast is nothing like a decade ago.



