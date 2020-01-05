Angelina Jolie's father, Jon Voight, gets excited about the Maddox grandson who attends the prestigious university of South Korea

Angelina Jolie's father, Jon Voight, talked about his eldest grandson, Maddox, and updated fans about his college education in South Korea. In addition, he also talked about his other grandchildren, during a new interview for HollywoodLife. This is what the pointed grandfather said!

Obviously, the 81-year-old man was very proud of Maddox, who is the first in the family to go to University since he is 18 years old.

When asked what he thought of his choice to study at one of the most prestigious universities in South Korea, Jon got excited about the teenager and said: "Oh, I think it's great. This is wonderful, he goes to college , then choose to go to South Korea. Incredible. So that's great. "

Maddox is not only the first to attend the university of the six children of Jolie-Pitt, but he is also the first to leave his home.

Angie's father got excited about his academic achievements and told the media that ‘Maddox has learned several languages. (All children have been educated at home). He learned five languages. I don't know how he did it! He has a great gift for it. "

It really seems that Grandpa is radiant with pride when the 18-year-old went to college in Korea, no matter how painful it was for Angelina to get away.

Speaking of foreign languages, the mother previously revealed during a conversation with BBC Woman’s Hour that the children speak no less than seven languages ​​in total between them.

“ I asked them what languages ​​they wanted to learn and Shiloh is learning Khmer, which is the Cambodian language, Pax is focusing on Vietnamese, Mad has taken German and Russian, Zahara speaks French, Vivienne really wanted to learn Arabic and Knox is learning Language signs & # 39 ;, shared at that time.

Ad

Of course, that was in 2016, so they may have learned even more since then!



Post views:

99