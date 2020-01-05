Ana de Armas is & # 39; & # 39; a little messy ahead of the Golden Globes

David Fisher / Shutterstock
The 2020 Golden Globes will be a busy night for Ana de Armas.
Not only is he Knives outside Actress nominated for Best Actress in a movie, musical or comedy, but will also perform at the awards ceremony tonight. This being the first Golden Globe of Arms, sincerely confess that Giuliana Rancic that she is "a little messy."
"You can say?" The Cuban-Spanish actress jokes on the red carpet.
"Not at all," the E! Personality says in support.
This may be De Armas' first Golden Globe, but it already looks like a red carpet veteran. With a personalized Ralph & Russo dress and Tiffany & Co jewelry, Armas has dressed to impress.
And the Blade Runner 2049 The actress is very happy to be at the Hollywood event. Per de Armas, after having a little champagne, called his parents in Havana to share the news of his nomination.
"I called my mom and dad, and they were still sleeping. It was very early in the morning," recalls de Armas. "They started crying. You know, it's a lot for them to assimilate. For me, for me, it was so unexpected."
In fact, this nomination is "something that is beyond any dream,quot; for De Armas.
Before addressing The Beverly Hilton, Rancic makes De Armas shout at his family in Spanish. (As E! Viewers surely know, the network broadcasts in 160 countries, including the country of origin of De Armas, Cuba).
We are sure that those at home appreciate this gesture. Good luck to de Armas!
