An injured person after Lisa Vanderpump's restaurant is rammed by Ferrari

While the star of & # 39; Vanderpump Rules & # 39; could be freaked out by the accident, her husband Ken Todd does not seem to be a bit upset after someone crashed in the courtyard of Lisa's Pump restaurant.

A person has been hospitalized after a car crashed Lisa VanderpumpThe Pump restaurant, located in West Hollywood. The accident occurred on Sunday, January 5 around 2 p.m. local time.

A silver Ferrari crossed the glass barricade in front of the rest area of ​​the outer courtyard and through the window under one of the restaurant's black awnings near the main door. The photos of the scene show broken pieces of the broken window everywhere, while a man in a white shirt driving the car was still on the scene.

Ken Todd, Lisa's husband and business partner, who was interviewed at the scene after the car accident seemed to be in a good mood despite the accident. He said: "Things happen," when TMZ asked him if he was upset because someone crashed into the restaurant. He, however, said his wife could be "crazy" because she loves the restaurant.

Lisa herself has addressed the accident through social networks. When sharing photos of the restaurant, she wrote: "No. We are not a Drive-Thru. Thank God nobody was hurt …"

Ken also told ET: "A Ferrari crashed into Pump at the intersection of Santa Monica Boulevard and Robertson in West Hollywood just after 2 p.m. Sunday. A girl was slightly injured and was taken to the hospital with cuts. We are very lucky that everyone else was unharmed and safe while having dinner during Sunday's brunch. "

It is not clear who was injured in the accident and the guy behind the wheel of the Ferrari has not yet been identified, but was cooperating with the police. Police sources tell TMZ that the guy was reportedly cut off in traffic, which caused him to lose control and divert to the restaurant. Police also say the driver was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol when the accident occurred.

Pump, which is a restaurant, a garden and a lounge, often appears in Lisa's reality series Bravo "Vanderpump Rules", which follows the life of the 59-year-old British restaurateur, her husband Ken and their employees at Pump. Lisa and Ken also own more than 30 restaurants in London and Los Angeles, including The Shadow Lounge, Bar Soho, SUR, Villa Blanca , the stone baked pizza Tom Tom and Lisa VanderPump.