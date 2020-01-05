Altior heads to Kempton for Saturday's show | Racing news





Altior – confirmed for the Kempton function

Nicky Henderson intends to direct Altior at the Unibet Silvinaco Conti Chase in Kempton on Saturday.

Having had his unbeaten streak broken by Cyrname in Ascot when he climbed two miles and five furlongs on his seasonal return, the connections are eager to have another chance on a similar trip.

Despite having an entry at the Clarence House Chase in Ascot the following week, a race he won before, the new Kempton event has been chosen as his next port of call.

Altior was put to the test on Saturday morning with Nico de Boinville, and after Henderson had a conversation with Altior's owner, Patricia Pugh, on Sunday, Kempton's career was decided.

The Seven Barrows coach tweeted: "I had an argument with the Pughs regarding #Altior and he will participate in the G2 @UnibetRacing Silviniaco Conti Chase for 2m4f @kemptonparkrace on Saturday with the intention of running.

"@NdeBoinville was happy with his work yesterday and will attend school in the week."