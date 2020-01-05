All the details about the dress of the Golden Globes 2020 by Giuliana Rancic

Giuliana Rancic He knows how to work it on the red carpet.
With countless seasons of awards to his credit, it is not surprising that the E! Personality is a total professional when it comes to choosing a dress for Hollywood events. Therefore, to begin this year's prize season, Giuliana put on a silver dress with matching metal heels for the 2020 Golden Globes.
Rancic made fun of his appearance for the first time by sharing his pre-balloon preparation process in his Instagram story. In an instant shared with his 2.7 million followers, Rancic discussed how his Fountain of Truth beauty products were his secret weapon for "getting rid of swollen and tired eyes."
However, we doubt that the famous entertainment journalist will need a lot of help. Yes, the experienced television personality attended the 77th Golden Globe Awards to work the network firm ME! Live from the Red Carpet: The 2020 Golden Globe Awards, but Rancic shone among the most important names in Hollywood.
The silver number gave fans a closer look at the Rancic-shaped frame, as it featured a sensual slit on the left side … and we couldn't love it anymore. Not to mention that, to highlight the silver detail of the dress, the mother of one chose a bright pink eye shadow and a pale pink nail color.
And don't make us start with the modern Rancic clutch. With silver, red and gold, the clutch appeared when Rancic posed on the red carpet. (We had never felt envious of this bag before).
David Fisher / Shutterstock
To complete her bright red carpet set, Rancic wore diamond rings that would make any girl jealous. In case you forgot, diamonds are a girl's best friend!
Of course, Rancic is no stranger to shining in the Golden Globes. Case in point: the old E! Impressed personality in a Gucci pearl dress with Christian Louboutin heels at the Golden Globes 2019.
Rancic certainly knows how to dress to impress.
This being the first glimpse of the 2020 awards season, we are eager to see how Giuliana is overcome in the coming weeks. Are you?
