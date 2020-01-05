All the details about the dress of the Golden Globes 2020 by Giuliana Rancic

Giuliana Rancic He knows how to work it on the red carpet.

With countless seasons of awards to his credit, it is not surprising that the E! Personality is a total professional when it comes to choosing a dress for Hollywood events. Therefore, to begin this year's prize season, Giuliana put on a silver dress with matching metal heels for the 2020 Golden Globes.

Rancic made fun of his appearance for the first time by sharing his pre-balloon preparation process in his Instagram story. In an instant shared with his 2.7 million followers, Rancic discussed how his Fountain of Truth beauty products were his secret weapon for "getting rid of swollen and tired eyes."

However, we doubt that the famous entertainment journalist will need a lot of help. Yes, the experienced television personality attended the 77th Golden Globe Awards to work the network firm ME! Live from the Red Carpet: The 2020 Golden Globe Awards, but Rancic shone among the most important names in Hollywood.