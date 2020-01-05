All photos behind the scenes of the Golden Globes 2020

Now is This is how the 2020 Golden Globes are made.

The biggest and brightest stars in Hollywood are having the best time of their lives tonight, and we have exclusive photos to prove it. ME! The news was inside Sunday's annual ceremony, which featured appearances by Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Jennifer Aniston, Leonardo Dicaprio and many more

Needless to say, the power of the stars is a total euphemism!

From the red carpet to the ballroom, the champagne flowed (courtesy of Jay Z), tears were shed and innumerable memories were made. And to think, it's just the beginning of the 2020 awards season!