All celebrities who brought family members to the 2020 Golden Globes

The 2020 Golden Globes were a family affair.

On Sunday, the most important names in film and television arrived on the red carpet at the Beverly Hilton Hotel for the 77th installment of the Golden Globe Awards. While many couples turned the prize show into a night date, others brought the family to serve as a plus.

How Pierce Brosnanthe sons of Dylan Y Paris they served as Golden Globe Ambassadors at the event, it was not surprising when the Die another day The actor accompanied them on the red carpet.

Rocketman leading man Taron Egerton He also brought his family to the Hollywood awards ceremony.

"Overflowing with pride," the Robin Hood The actor wrote on Instagram with a family photo.

Like E! readers surely know that Egerton won as Best Actor in a musical or comedy movie for his work in the Elton John Musical biopic

Of course, Brosnan and Egerton are not the only ones who attend the Balloons with the family.