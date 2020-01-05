All celebrities who brought family members to the 2020 Golden Globes

The 2020 Golden Globes were a family affair.
On Sunday, the most important names in film and television arrived on the red carpet at the Beverly Hilton Hotel for the 77th installment of the Golden Globe Awards. While many couples turned the prize show into a night date, others brought the family to serve as a plus.
How Pierce Brosnanthe sons of Dylan Y Paris they served as Golden Globe Ambassadors at the event, it was not surprising when the Die another day The actor accompanied them on the red carpet.
Rocketman leading man Taron Egerton He also brought his family to the Hollywood awards ceremony.
"Overflowing with pride," the Robin Hood The actor wrote on Instagram with a family photo.
Like E! readers surely know that Egerton won as Best Actor in a musical or comedy movie for his work in the Elton John Musical biopic
Of course, Brosnan and Egerton are not the only ones who attend the Balloons with the family.
For all the celebrities who took the family to the awards ceremony, be sure to check out the photos below!
Tom Hanks
As the A beautiful day in the neighborhood The actor was awarded the Cecil B. DeMille Award, it was just that he brought his whole family. His guests included wife Rita Wilson and her children.
Jason Momoa and Zoe Kravitz
the Aquaman the actor shared the stage with his stepdaughter Zoe Kravitz. Momoa also brought a wife Lisa Bonet As your plus one.
Beanie Feldstein
the Smart reserve the actress joined her mother Sharon feldstein In the golden balloons.
Kate McKinnon
the Saturday night live funny lady hit the awards show with her sister, Emily Lynne.
Kerry Washington
the Scandal The veteran did not attend the Golden Globes alone, as she was accompanied by her mother.
Joey king
The act The mother of the actress was her plus one for the great awards show. Despite receiving a "hello,quot; from Giuliana Rancic, King's mother decided not to appear in Live from the red carpet.
Pierce Brosnan
The former Bond leader could not have been more proud of his two children.
Taron Egerton
Egerton turned his experience in the Golden Globes into a family affair.
