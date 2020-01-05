Alexis Skyy and Fetty Wap celebrate Alaiya Grace's second birthday

2 years ago, when Alexis Skyy went into preterm labor, I wasn't sure that her baby would make it. Alaiya Grace celebrated her second birthday with the help of her loving mother.

Alaiya suffers from hydrocephalus and had to receive a shunt in his brain after being born with only one pound. The girl also receives speech, physical and stimulation therapy to help her develop and grow.

On Saturday, Alexis turned to social media to wish his daughter the happiest birthday.

In an adorable photo shoot of mother and daughter who also shared her Instagram page, she wrote in a subtitle: ‘Would you look at it, by the grace of God …? My little butterfly exceeded all expectations! My baby is officially 2 years old today! 🥺🎀💘 Finally speaking and so close to walking … 🙏🏽🙌🏽 My baby fought so hard and went through so many trials and tribulations just to get here! Through all the brain surgeries and so many sleepless nights and tears for mom … I stayed strong for you. There have been so many times that I fell apart watching her spend so much time at such a young age! If it wasn't for you, my family and my loved ones would be where I would be right now! "

The reality star went on to say: Eres You are literally my reasoning for everything! ❤️ I am very grateful and very grateful for how far you have come, sir. I never really knew how true love felt until this day 2 years ago! The unconditional love of a mother, an indescribable feeling … However, one of the best feelings in the world! My miracle child, My heart beats, My little diva … is officially 2 years young today! Happy birthday LayLay. You are my personalized gift from God, whom I love very much! I will always appreciate everything about you. You mean more than the world to me lil lady !!! I love you so much my stinky ass !! ❤️💘🎀 Everyone below, join me to wish my greatest blessing the happiest birthday of all ❤️ She deserves it !! "#HappyBirthdayAlaiyaGrace,quot;.

His comments section was full of love and support for the precious baby.

Fetty Wap also came to his page to give a sincere thanks to his daughter.

His reading: "Happy birthday, Miss Grace … you are the strongest person I've ever met, I saw you fight for shit that your mother and I cried for not knowing if you were going out and now you seem to be 2 years old and I still have that smile 💯 … you are different in a few words, you are really strong … thanks for letting me separate from your beginning towards a bright future … I can't wait to see the powerful young lady you become … ♥ ️ HBD lil lady & # 39 ;.

Happy birthday to the sweet girl.



