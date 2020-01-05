Al-Shabab attacks military base in Lamu County in Kenya | News

Al-Shabab fighters have raided a military base in Lamu County in Kenya, used by both US and Kenyan military personnel, a government official and the armed group said.

"There was an attack but they were rejected," Irungu Macharia, commissioner of Lamu, told the AFP news agency.

It was not clear if there were victims after the dawn attack of the group linked to Al Qaeda.

"The Mujahideen fighters secretly entered the enemy lines, successfully assaulted the heavily fortified military base and have now taken effective control of a part of the base," the group said in a statement.

The armed group said the raid resulted in "serious casualties in both US and Kenyan troops stationed there."

The attack underlines the resistance of al-Shabab, which has maintained a campaign of deadly attacks with bombs and weapons despite having been expelled from their bases in the Somali capital, Mogadishu and other areas years ago.

The group also carries out attacks in Kenya, which sent thousands of its troops to Somalia to fight al-Shabab.

