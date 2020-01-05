Adrian Broner secretly caught in the 16-year-old DMS – Baby Mama responds!

Boxing star Adrian Broner was arrested trying to sneak into the Bhad Babie DM. Bhad Bhabie, whose real name is Danielle Bregnoli, is only 16 years old.

Adrian approached Danielle through DM and wrote "Send me a text message,quot;

For an additional context, Broner is thirty years old and Danielle is less than half his age.

Bhad Bhabie decided to blow up the boxer, filtering the message and issuing a cryptic addition on his next slide.

By posting Akon's "Blocked,quot; video, Bhabie seems to be sending a message to the boxer, telling him that if he continues shooting, she will make sure he goes to jail.

When the news of Adrian was heard, people began to label the mother of their baby, who is currently pregnant, with the report. Your baby's mother responded with the following.

