Admired and vilified: how Soleimani was seen in the Middle East | Iran news

The assassination of the Iranian Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani for a US air strike in Baghdad on Friday increased tension between Washington and Tehran with increasing calls in the Iranian capital demanding revenge.

As chief of the elite force for more than 20 years, Soleimani was a powerful figure in Iran's strategic goal of defending its interests and expanding its influence throughout the Middle East.

The Quds Force is the external branch of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) that operates in many countries, including Iraq, Afghanistan, Lebanon, Syria and Yemen.

The IRGC was founded immediately after the Iranian revolution that overthrew the Sha regime in 1979.

The original objective of the Quds Force was to "export,quot; the Iranian revolution, but it has become to project Iranian power in the region by providing local groups with weapons and training, as well as protecting the interests of the country.

"The Quds Force mission is similar to that of the CIA. It works on intelligence gathering and is involved in paramilitary operations training and equipping foreign armed groups," said former CIA intelligence officer Luis Rueda, who He was the head of the Iraqi intelligence group. during the American occupation, said.

The Quds Force also played a vital role in helping the Syrian government regain control of the majority of the country's rebels. He provided weapons, military advisors and fighters from the Lebanese Hezbollah group, Iraqi Shiite militias and other Shia volunteer fighters.

It was also critical to establish and support Lebanese Hezbollah with funding, training and weapons since its creation in the early 1980s, making it the most powerful non-state military force in the Middle East, according to Iran experts.

Under the guidance and support of Soleimani, Hezbollah acquired thousands of long-range missiles, as well as drones and cyber warfare capabilities.

More recently, the Quds Force was behind the establishment of the Iraqi militia group Popular Mobilization Force (PMF) or Hashd al-Shaabi) that helped defeat the Islamic State from Iraq and Levante (ISIL or ISIS) in Iraq and Syria, also becoming a large parallel military force that functions largely as an extension of Iran's Quds Force.

Effect of his death

Experts say Soleimani's death is not expected to affect Iran's influence in the region because it was operating as part of a system designed to advance the country's goals in the Middle East.

Fatmeh Aman, a Washington-based analyst for Iran and South Asia, said Soleimani, as important as it was for Iran's strategy in the region, "was just a general from a large military organization that has the ability to continue afterwards. of the,quot;.

"The death of Soleimani was a big blow, but it was not a big blow to the system," said Abas Aslani, an Iranian analyst and journalist based in Tehran.

"Soleimani was effective because Iran's strategy in the region was effective," Rueda said.

Vilified figure

Iran will stick to its current strategies in the region despite the murder of Soleimani, according to Mahjoob Zweiri, director of the Gulf Studies Center of the University of Qatar.

He added that while many in the region admire him for his role in helping the Syrian regime, Soleimani remains responsible for the deaths of tens of thousands of civilians.

In Syria, for example, Zweiri argued that Soleimani was "effectively in charge of the country,quot; and was instrumental in propelling the Shiite regime and militias he deployed to commit "massacres,quot; and "atrocities,quot; against civilians throughout Syria.

Zweiri added that Soleimani was the key Iranian strategist who helped train the Syrian army, provided weapons and volunteers to fight the rebels who eventually helped the regime regain its balance.

In Iraq, thousands of people have organized mass protests in the capital, Baghdad and other cities since October, accusing the government of corruption and being under Iranian control.

Protesters also set fire to Iran-backed militia offices that Soleimani helped establish and train. They were accused of firing live bullets at protesters.

Around 460 people have been killed and 25,000 injured in violence related to protests in the last three months. Iran-backed militias in Iraq and Lebanon called the protesters "Western agents."

A man who is not a resident of the Atlantic Council in Washington said Soleimani was "unpopular,quot; among liberals and civil rights activists because of his role in repression against protesters who demanded political and economic reforms in recent decades..

"However, his murder has raised his status in Iran and has brought the Iranian public behind the government, empowering the intransigent and weakening civil society," Aman added.

