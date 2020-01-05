Adele photographed on the beach – Twitter says she looks anorexic and that her breasts are & # 39; sagging & # 39 ;!

Pop singer Adele announced her massive weight loss last month, soinger lost about 100 pounds. Well, yesterday photos of Adele leaked on the beach, and Twitter is evaluating the new slender figure of Adele.

Here are photos of ether that are circling:

While many on Twitter liked Adele's new skinny appearance. Many more did nothing because the singer's extreme weight loss made her look healthy.

Others questioned whether Adele's weight loss could be due to depression. You; You will remember that Adele recently filed for divorce from her husband and life partner Simon Konecki. It is possible that the breakup of her marriage has led her to depression.

But others had an even more sinister accusation: they speculated that Adele's weight loss could be due to drug use.

These are some of the comments: