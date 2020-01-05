Adele, Harry Styles and James Corden on vacation in the Caribbean

Adele, Harry Styles Y James cordenThey were recently seen on vacation in Anguilla in the Caribbean during the New Year holidays, according to multiple reports.

A man shared separate photos of singers and the 41-year-old man on Facebook on Saturday. Late Late Show Host on the beach, and quickly became viral. Adele, 31, smiled as she sat on the sand with a drink and fiddled in the ocean in a retro-style floral dress.

A day earlier, a fan posted on Instagram a photo of Harry, 25, posing with her and two friends in a restaurant. He also tagged Adele, apparently as the person who took the picture.

Adele and Harry have been friends for the past few years. In 2017, the two celebrated their 23rd birthday together with other famous friends. Both have appeared on the show of fellow British James, and Harry was even the host in December.