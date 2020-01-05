Adam Sandler on Jennifer Aniston calling him a good kisser: she is protecting me

W / Juergen Teller Magazine

In a new interview in the magazine, the actor of & # 39; Uncut Gems & # 39; He responds to the compliments sung by his co-star of & # 39; Murder Mystery & # 39; about his kissing scene in the new Netflix comedy.

Adam Sandler has reflected on Jennifer AnistonHe says he is a good kisser.

The actor appeared more recently with his friend and occasional co-star in the Netflix comedy "Murder mystery"Like Jennifer's husband, inciting the first"friends"star to praise Adam's kissing skills

In response to comments in an interview with W magazine, the "Uncut gems"The star said:" Even if I wasn't good at it, she would try to protect me. "

Then he confessed: "I am never excited for romantic scenes, but my wife loves the women I work with. She always says:" Come on, make sure you kiss in the best way possible. " "

In a recent interview with the Associated Press, Adam revealed that his friend likes to make fun of him about his kissing scenes.

"She loves it. She sends me text messages: & # 39; Nine days to kiss, here it comes & # 39;", he shared, while Jennifer joked, "I made him learn to grease his beard a little."