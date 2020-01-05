Adam Driver and Saoirse Ronan are the main winners in the AACTA 2020 Awards

Wenn

The actor of & # 39; Marriage Story & # 39; and the actress of & # 39; Little Women & # 39; The main awards are taken home together with Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Quentin Tarantino and Taika Waititi.

Adam Driver Y Saoirse Ronan he took home the Best Actor and Best Actress awards, respectively, at the International Awards of the Australian Film and Television Academy of 2020 on Friday, January 3, 2020.

The 36-year-old actor won the award for his work in the film "Marriage history"while Ronan won the Best Actress for"Little woman", at the ceremony held at SkyBar at the Mondrian Los Angeles in California.

In another part of the awards ceremony, "Parasite"won the award for Best Film, which was accepted by director Bong Joon-ho and actor Song Kang-ho. "Once upon a time in Hollywood"& # 39; s Quentin Tarantino won the Best Director award and "Jojo RabbitTaika Waititi took home the Best Screenplay gong.

"Once upon a time in Hollywood" Brad Pitt Y "Bomb"& # 39; s Margot Robbie they won the Best Supporting Actor and Best Supporting Actress, respectively, although they did not attend.

Margot made history when the nominations were announced as the first double nominated for Best Supporting Actress, ensuring her recognition for her roles in "Bombshell" and "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" at the ninth annual ceremony.