A revolution in Jewish learning, with women driving change

There are also applications for Daf Yomi phones and lively discussions in Facebook groups.

In Jerusalem on Sunday, Hadran, an organization that promotes the study of the Talmud for women and that Mrs. Cohen Farber co-founded, is celebrating a first worldwide Siyum celebration for women. The "Siyum,quot;, or the end of the 13th cycle of the Daf Yomi, falls on Saturday. Some 3,000 people, mostly women, are expected to attend and will be broadcast live to an international audience.

The 1,500-year-old Talmud is a meandering text that includes interpretations of biblical Halakha, or Jewish law, ethics and narratives full of digressions and arguments among the rabbis.

To a large extent, it represents women as the property of a husband. And the final volume, Niddah, addresses the complexities of a woman's physiology and anatomy and the laws of family purity, including the prohibition of sexual intercourse with a woman who is menstruating.

Ilana Kurshan, a resident of Jerusalem originally from Long Island, said she did not have "the anger that some women feel,quot; because of the description made by the Talmud of women as property.

"I feel very blessed to be a Jewish woman in the 21st century," she said.

A Hasidic rabbi in Lublin, Poland, conceived the Daf Yomi tradition almost 100 years ago, establishing the order of study as a way to unify and synchronize an increasingly extensive Jewish diaspora by having Jews focus on the same page every days.

Some women first started the Daf Yomi program several decades ago. Since then, the study of the Talmud has been introduced in some religious schools of girls and has increased interest in secular academy and modern orthodox circles.

The Talmud was often considered too difficult and less relevant to women than other texts such as the weekly Torah portion.