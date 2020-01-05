$ 80 million reward placed on Donald Trump's head after the air raid that killed the Iranian general

WENN / Instar

At the funeral of General Qassem Soleimani, a man urges the Iranians to raise $ 80 million that will be rewarded to someone who kills the president of the United States.

Up News Info –

The Iranians would have planned retaliation after Donald Trump He ordered a US air strike that killed Major General Qassem Soleimani, the commander of the Quds Force of Iran, a unit specialized in the Revolutionary Guard. According to multiple reports, Iran has placed a great reward on the head of the president of the United States.

During the funeral procession of General Soleimani, large crowds marched in protest to a man, believed to be one of the organizers of the funeral, urged people to raise $ 80 million that will be rewarded to someone who kills Trump.

"On behalf of all the people of Iran, 80 million Iranians, and each reserve 1 dollar, would be equivalent to 80 million dollars," the man was heard saying in a video. "And we would give this $ 80 million, in our own name, as a gift to anyone who brings the head of the person who ordered the murder of the great figure of our revolution. Anyone who brings us the head of this crazy man with yellow hair, we would give him $ 80 million on behalf of the great Iranian nation. Sing if you agree. "

The funeral procession was broadcast live on Channel One of Iran when the eulogist made his proposal. However, it is not yet known that the call for a reward on Trump has been authorized or represents the official position of the Iranian authorities. Due to the nature of the situation when the proposal was made, it should be borne in mind that it could simply be a political rhetoric.

Meanwhile, the Iranian Labor News Agency reported earlier on Sunday, January 5 that Iranian deputy Abolfazl Abutorabi warned that the country could respond to the general's death on US soil. He said: "We can attack the White House itself, we can respond to them in the American territory. We have the power and, God willing, we will respond at the appropriate time."

Abutorabi added: "This is a declaration of war, which means that if they doubt, they lose. When someone declares war, do they want to respond to bullets with flowers? They will shoot him in the head."

Trump himself has tried to justify the attack at the Baghdad International Airport that killed Soleimani on January 2. He tweeted on Saturday: "Iran is boldly speaking about attacking certain American assets as revenge for ridding the world of its terrorist leader who had just killed an American, and seriously injured many others, not to mention all the people he had killed during his life. , recently including hundreds of Iranian protesters. "

Donald Trump tries to justify the attack on Iran.

"I was already attacking our embassy and preparing for additional attacks elsewhere. Iran has been nothing but trouble for many years," he continued. "Allow this to serve as a WARNING that if Iran attacks any American or US asset, we have gone to 52 Iranian sites (representing the 52 US hostages taken by Iran many years ago), some of very high level and important for Iran and Iranian culture, and those goals, and Iran itself, WILL BE BEAT VERY QUICK AND VERY HARD. The United States doesn't want any more threats! "

President Trump makes fun of Iran if the country strikes back.

Mocking Iran if the country ever counterattacks, Trump added: "They attacked us and we returned the coup. If they attack again, which would strongly advise them not to do, we will hit them harder than they have ever been hit before! "He went on to say:" The United States has just spent two billion dollars on military equipment. We are the largest and, by far, the BEST in the world! If Iran attacks an American base, or any American, we will send part of that brand new beautiful teams in their own way … and without hesitation. "