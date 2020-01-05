& # 39; To stop a war & # 39 ;: did the murder of Soleimani violate international law? The | News

%MINIFYHTML0a3ac1d4046a6fabf11b85118c691a899% %MINIFYHTML0a3ac1d4046a6fabf11b85118c691a8910%

After authorizing Friday the airstrike that killed Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani at Baghdad airport, US President Donald Trump said the United States expected an "imminent attack,quot; by Iran, while Secretary of State Mike Pompeo He said Iran was planning "imminent action." that threatened American citizens.

In a Tweet on Sunday, Trump said: "We were attacked and hit back," while on Friday, the US Department of Defense declared that the attack was launched "to stop a war, not start one."

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 5, 2020

According to experts in international law, the question of the legality of Trump's decision depends on whether the United States was reacting to an imminent attack. To comply with the self-defense requirements under international law, the United States had to have acted to prevent an impending attack.

Kevin Jon Heller, a law professor at the University of Amsterdam, told Al Jazeera that Trump's reference to an impending attack is "proof that the United States still needs to offer some kind of legal justification for the attack. That is not so good how to really comply with international law, but it's better than nothing. "

When requesting an independent investigation into the murder, Agnes Callamard, UN special rapporteur on extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary executions, said: "According to the information we have so far, it is not possible to determine whether the attack was legitimate under the Charter of the UN governing the use of force. "

Anticipatory self-defense

Article 51 of the Charter of the United Nations prohibits the use of force, except in two circumstances: when the use of force was authorized by the UN Security Council and when a country acted in self-defense.

"Article 51 only allows self-defense in response to an attack that has already occurred or is ongoing. That said, state practice makes it clear that self-defense is also permissible in response to armed attacks that are imminent," Heller said.

The Red Cross defines self-defense as "the inherent right of a state to the use of force in response to an armed attack."

Self-defense when an attack has not yet occurred, but is anticipated, is called anticipatory self-defense. Anticipatory self-defense must be distinguished from preventive self-defense, which seeks to stop a future threat, often in the absence of accurate information.

As a doctrine, anticipatory self-defense continues to change.

"There is some debate about the state of anticipatory self-defense," said Eliav Lieblich, associate professor of law at Tel Aviv University. "Preventive self defense is clearly illegal."

Heller said the legality of an attack depends on the immediacy of the threat it intends to avoid.

"If the conspiracy and planning are intended to launch an attack in the very near future, it is probably legitimate to act in self-defense. Beyond that, conspiracy and planning are not enough," he said.

Heller said anticipatory self-defense should only be allowed when Caroline's criteria are met.

Caroline criteria

The Caroline incident was a diplomatic incident between the US. The United States, Canada and the United Kingdom in 1837, which involved the United Kingdom attack on the American ship called Caroline. Caroline's criteria, which emerged from the resolution of the incident, argue that an attack has to be "imminent,quot; in the sense that it has to be about to occur.

Self-defense must be necessary and must be "instantaneous, overwhelming and leaving no choice or means, and leaves no time for deliberation." This means that states cannot use force to prevent preventive latent force threats.

Callamard says: "There must be evidence of an imminent, safe and serious armed attack. The use of extraterritorial force should always be the exception."

"It's hard to square the The US goal of "deterring future Iranian attack plans,quot; with a general understanding of anticipatory self-defense, "concludes Lieblich.

The danger of weakening the requirements for anticipatory self-defense is that "as the imminence threshold is reduced, the risk of error and abuse increases," he added.

"When you relieve the requirement of imminence, the use of force can become the rule, not an exception," he said.