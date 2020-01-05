& # 39; The devil can't do anything with me & # 39;

Instagram

The rap star of & # 39; Kirk & # 39; Visit Instagram to show your confidence that you will be released from all charges, while a member of your entourage admits the theft on Facebook.

Up News Info –

Dababy He has been released from prison after an arrest on January 2 for alleged robbery. The 28-year-old rap star quickly returned to Instagram, flaunting his money while making fun of his enemies: "The devil can't do anything with me."

<br />

Meanwhile, the man who abused planned to file a lawsuit. It is rumored that his wounds were "so severe" that he had to receive treatment from a doctor. He also said the assault video caused his family difficulties because it is hard to see.

<br />

The victim is a promoter named Kenneth. He angered DaBaby and his entourage when he only gave the star $ 20k when he was supposed to pay the rapper 30k for a concert in Florida he planned to perform. They were caught by the camera having an altercation on the side of the road.

DaBaby allegedly sprayed the man with apple juice and stole $ 80, a credit card and an iPhone. In the video, the man was seen lying on the slightly wet asphalt while someone was emptying the man's pockets hard. The person even tried to take the man's pants off and dragged him onto the hard ground while doing so.

DaBaby's bail was originally set at $ 1,500, but then the judge ordered him to remain in prison due to a pending arrest warrant for a different case in Dallas, Texas.

Meanwhile, a member of DaBaby's entourage chattered on Facebook, saying he hoped they would leave without Scots. He boasted of keeping his lips tight while, at the same time, betraying himself and the rapper by admitting theft.

The member of the DaBaby entourage, without knowing it, mocks the rapper

"We are not snitches and we told you what really happened, everything is self defense," he said. "There's a reason we steal, friend, they just want them to hear what they want them to hear, they try to make us look bad."