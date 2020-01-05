& # 39; Succession & # 39; and Russell Crowe among the first winners in the television department

%MINIFYHTML5ee378ba071e33dd953e1891109433b39% %MINIFYHTML5ee378ba071e33dd953e1891109433b310%

The 77th Annual Golden Globes is currently underway at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. Starting the Hollywood awards season on Sunday night, January 5, the Ricky GervaisSponsored event honors excellence in film and television, both American and international.

The first winner announced that night was Ramy Youssef, who was named the winner of the Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy for his performance in his namesake program "Ramy"." This is thanks to God and Hulu, "said Youssef, adding:" Does everyone like this is an editor? " Michael Douglas.

The next prize, presented by Reese witherspoon Y Jennifer Aniston, I went to Russell Crowe. Bordering Christopher Abbott ("22 screenshots), Sacha Baron Cohen ("The spy"), Jared Harris ("Chernobyl") Y Sam Rockwell ("Fosse / Verdon"), Crowe successfully left with the Best Actor category trophy in a TV Series, Limited Series or TV Movie. He received critical acclaim for his portrayal of Roger Ailes in"The loudest voice".

As Crowe did not attend since he is currently in his native Australia, Aniston read a message from the actor. "Make no mistake. The tragedy unfolding in Australia is based on climate change. We need to act on the basis of science, move our global workforce to renewable energy and respect our planet for the unique and surprising place it is." , said the message.

Also among the first winners was Stellan Skarsgard, who was honored with a Best Performance trophy by an actor in a supporting role in a series, limited series or movie made on television for his impressive performance in "Chernobyl."

"I was so sure I didn't win that I already thanked everyone," he said in his acceptance speech. The actor then joked that people would never say their emotions because they have no eyebrows, unlike Colin Farrell.

As for the best television series – Drama, the prize went to "Succession"The cast of the HBO series took the stage to thank the victory. It was the fourth for the cable giant to win the award as were the other victories."The sopranos"(1999)"Six feet under"(2001) and"Empire boardwalk"(2010).

Meanwhile, one of the biggest awards was presented to Phoebe Waller Bridge. The "Flea bag"The actress came out as the winner of the Best Actress of an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy for her performance in the HBO tragicomedy series.