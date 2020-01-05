& # 39; Shame on you & # 39 ;: Balotelli criticizes Lazio fans for racist abuse | News

Mario Balotelli hit Lazio fans after the Italian striker was again the target of racist songs in the 2-1 defeat at Brescia's home on Sunday.

The Serie A football match stopped for a few minutes shortly after the half-hour mark and an announcement was made about the stadium's tannoy system, while Lazio coach Simone Inzaghi wildly gestured visiting fans To stop.

Plus:

Brescia led 1-0 in the moment following a goal by Balotelli, who had also been subjected to racial abuse at the beginning of the game.

Balotelli posted a video of his goal on Instagram after the game and wrote: "Lazio fans who were in the stadium today, SHAME IN YOU!"

Balotelli, 29, was singled out by Lazio fans for abuse in all games with other offensive songs, which were not specifically racist, against him and his family.

Balotelli was also the target of racial abuse in November. He threatened to leave the field during a game in Verona.

Racism has been a problem throughout the season in Italy with offensive songs aimed at Romelu Lukaku, Franck Kessie, Dalbert Henrique, Miralem Pjanic, Ronaldo Vieira and Kalidou Koulibaly, as well as Balotelli.

All target players, with the exception of Pjanic, who is Bosnian, are black, and many of the incidents have gone unpunished.

In September, FIFA President Gianni Infantino urged the Italian football Authorities will deliver bans at the stadium to supporters guilty of racism after an incident in a Serie A match between Atalanta and Fiorentina.