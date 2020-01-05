& # 39; Once Upon a Time & # 39; and & # 39; 1917 & # 39; Win Big in Movie, Awkwafina makes history

%MINIFYHTMLbcfde2a92e62987e7af6a947deac6a9b9% %MINIFYHTMLbcfde2a92e62987e7af6a947deac6a9b10%

Sony Pictures / Universal Pictures / A24

The full list of winners in the movie categories also includes Joaquin Phoenix, who stars & # 39; Joker & # 39 ;, and Renee Zellweger, who plays Judy Garland, in the biopic as best actor and actress in a dramatic film .

"Once upon a time in Hollywood"Y"1917"They have ruled the list of winners in the movie categories at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards. Both films won the coveted awards, being the first named Best Film – Musical or Comedy and the second awarded Best Film – Drama.

"Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" received two other awards with Brad PittHe won as Best Actor in a supporting role in any movie and Sam Mendes for Best Screenplay. Leonardo Dicaprio, however, he lost the Best Actor in a Movie – Musical or Comedy, for which he was nominated, for Taron Egerton for his interpretation of Elton John in "Rocketman"Earlier that night, John took the stage to accept the original song – Movie to co-write the movie's soundtrack" (I'm going to) Love Me Again "with Bernie Taupin.

Also with a total of two awards, "1917" snatched the Best Film Director for the work of Sam Mendes.

Other big winners included Joaquin Phoenix who was named Best Actor in a Movie – Drama for his titular role in "jester"Y Renee Zellweger who obtained the title of Best Actress in a Movie – Drama for her portrayal of Judy Garland in "Judy"." Joker "also won another award in Best Original Category – Movie Category for Hildur Guonadottir.

Awkwafina, meanwhile, made history as the first woman of Asian descent to win the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Movie – Musical or Comedy, thanks to her role in "The farewell"Another female interpreter, Laura Dern She was named Best Actress in a supporting role in any film for her role in "Marriage history".

South Korean movie "Parasite", directed by Bong Joon Ho and who already won the Golden Palm at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival, was named Best Film – Foreign Language, while"Lost link"won the best animated film.

Also delivering the awards in television categories, on Sunday, January 5, the ceremony was seen Tom Hanks be honored with the Cecil B. DeMille Award and Ellen Degeneres as recipient of the Carol Burnett Prize.

Full list of movie winners at the Golden Globe Awards 2020