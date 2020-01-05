1917 wins the best film, drama at the Golden Globes 2020

Paul Drinkwater / NBC
Talk about a dramatic victory!
Sandra Bullock presented the last prize of the night at the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday 2020 and the trophy for Best Film, Drama went to …1917!
1917 tells the heartbreaking story of two British soldiers fighting in World War I. The youth are given a seemingly impossible mission: infiltrate the enemy territory to deliver a message that could save 1,600 men and one of the soldier's brothers.
The director and writer of the movie. Sam Mendes He accepted the award on behalf of the cast and crew.
"Thank you very much," Mendes said in his speech. "This is something huge, huge. This is something huge for this movie. It opens in a week. It's hard to make movies without big movie stars in the protagonists and get people to come see it in a movie theater. I really hope this it means that people appear and see it on a large screen for which it was designed. "
Mendes concluded: "To the HFPA for this and for what you have given this film, thank you very much."
1917 to turn off the Irish, Marriage history, jester Y The two potatoes For the best movie, Drama wins.
1917 was also nominated for Best Original Score and Mendes won the Best Director category.
