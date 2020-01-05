10 quotes from Deepika Padukone on the fight against depression





Deepika Padukone made her Bollywood debut in 2007 with Om Shanti Om alongside Shah Rukh Khan and over the years, she has become one of Bollywood's most successful actresses. At a time when he was establishing his credentials as one of Bollywood's most sought-after actresses in 2015, Queen Dee stepped forward and talked about her battle against clinical depression and how she overcame it.

Subsequently, the Live Love Laugh Foundation also started to help people overcome mental illness, reduce stigma around them and spread awareness about it. So, on her birthday today, we think about listing 10 quotes from the actress about the fight against depression that are super inspiring

1. "Being sad and depressed are two different things. Also, people who go through depression don't look like that, while someone sad will look sad. The most common reaction is: & # 39; How can you be depressed? you are the supposed number one heroine and you have a luxurious house, car, movies … What else do you want? "

2. "People talk about fitness, but mental health is equally important. I see people who suffer and their families feel ashamed about it, which does not help. You need support and understanding. Now I am working on an initiative to create awareness about anxiety and depression and helping people. "





3. "I'm someone who can't hold on to negativity or hold a grudge. I can feel something at a certain time, but I get tired after that. I don't carry it with me. I forgive and forget very easily, and that's the only way to be happy and peaceful. "

4. "Of course! It takes a lot of strength to repair a broken heart. Channeling the energies in your work helps, but also being able to accept situations for what they are instead of questioning them helps immensely."

5. "This is really not about me right now, it's really about the lives that, hopefully, we will impact. For people who have gone through or are going through depression right now. Even if we can impact a life or save that person from taking their lives because they are so depressed, I think we have achieved what we wanted. "

6. "I have not been in a relationship of coexistence. But I have been exposed to various types of equations that may exist between people. When I came from Bangalore, it was black and white. Over the years," we have realized that there are more than we see every day. There are all kinds of relationships, all kinds of equations. "









7. "I have fought my own battle against depression, and it was important for me to raise awareness about others."

8. "My parents have supported me a lot, in fact, it was my mother who identified that what was happening was really depression. My family and friends never let me feel that something was wrong with me. They made me feel that what was happening was Well, they supported my decision to take medication for depression. "

9. "I kept crying. I think my mother felt something was wrong. She asked me if it had anything to do with my personal life. Is it your job? Has anyone told you something? And it was none of that. These reasons. "

10. "There were times when I felt good and there were times when I felt really depressed. I remember attending a conclave exactly this day. I cried in my room and then I had to go down and give this talk in front of so many people, with a smile on my face as if everything was fine. Then I had to fly back and again I had to lock myself in a bathroom and cry because there are so many people watching you all the time. "



