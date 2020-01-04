You may have forgotten the other memorable roles of Joey King

Joey king He may have been everywhere in 2019 after his incredible turn at Hulu & # 39; s The act, but that's not the only reason you know her.

The actress, who turns 21 this year, has been performing on our screens since she was seven, when she appeared in two episodes of The joint life of Zack and Cody. Since then, he has played all kinds of roles in all kinds of shows, movies and even music videos.

prior to The act Y The kissing booth, you may have known her better as Ramona Quimby, younger sister of Beezus (Selena Gomez) in the 2010 movie Ramona and Beezus, based on the Beverly Cleary book series. He was also in Fargo's first season in 2014, and has played Zach Braff's daughter, Amanda Peet, Steve Carell and Julianne Moore, Channing Tatum, John Corbett and more.

King is nominated for a Golden Globe this weekend for her role in The act, so while you wait to see if he wins, look at some of his previous roles!

Disney channel

Emily in The joint life of Zack and Cody (2006)

I had seven years old! Look at her! King played one of several young children who tormented Zack and Cody when they volunteered at a daycare center, and she drew on the wall.

Joey King, Jericho

CBS

Sally in Jericho (2006)

King, seven, played Sally, a small resident of Jericho who could play hide and seek in the pilot.

Joey King, best roles, Ramona and Beezus

Kobal / Shutterstock

Ramona in Ramona and Beezus (2010)

In what was probably King's first major role, he played Selena Gomez's awkward and naughty younger sister as Beezus.

Joey King, Ghost Whisperer

Cassidy in Whispering ghost (2010)

At the show Whispering ghostJoey King played, surprisingly, a young ghost.

Joey King, best roles, Crazy Stupid Love

Carousel Prods / Warner Bros Ent / Kobal / Shutterstock

Molly in Crazy stupid love. (2011)

As Weaver's younger sister, King managed to stay out of the drama caused by the separation of her parents (Steve Carell and Julianne Moore), and she got pretty and went to watch TV.

Joey King, best roles, Battle: Los Angeles

Columbia Images

Kirsten in Battle Los Angeles (2011)

King played a small civilian who survived an alien attack in Los Angeles in this 2011 film starring Aaron Eckhart Y Michelle Rodriguez.

Joey King, bad video

YouTube / Big Machine

"Mean,quot; by Taylor Swift (2011)

King appeared as a girl who was bullied in the "Mean,quot; video by Taylor Swift.

New girl, Zoeey Deschanel, Joey King

Patrick McElhenney / FOX

Brianna in New girl (2012)

King played a thug who pointed to Jess (Zooey Deschanel) in the episode titled "Bully,quot;.

Joey King, Best Roles, Folded

Neil Jacobs / NBC / NBCU Photo Bank

Charlie in Bent (2012)

King played Alex's daughter (Amanda Peet), a recently divorced lawyer who hires a contractor to rebuild her kitchen and then really tries not to fall in love with him.

Joey King, best roles, The Dark Knight Rises

Warner Bros. Images

Young Talia al Ghul in The dark knight rises (2012)

Joey was playing the young Talia al Ghul, but since the audience believes that the boy is young Bane, he had to cut his hair too short to look a little more androgynous.

The Conjuring, Joey King

Warner Bros. Entertainment

Christine in The spell (2013)

King played Christine, one of the five daughters of Perron's house, whose mother is possessed by a demon.

Channing Tatum, Joey King, White House below

Sony Images

Emily in White house down (2013)

King played the daughter of Channing Tatum, who played a police officer who interviewed for the Secret Service to impress her. Then he had to save the day, and King was kidnapped, and it was a lot.

Joey King, best roles, Fargo

MGM TV / FX Productions / Kobal / Shutterstock

Greta in Fargo (2014)

King played the daughter of Colin Hanks Gus Grimly.

Zach Braff, I wish I was here

Focus functions

Grace in I wish I was here (2014)

King played the daughter of Aidan (Zach Braff), an actor who fights and educates his children at home and finds adventures along the way.

Joey King, The Flash

The CW

Frankie Kane / Magenta in The flash (2016)

Frankie was an orphan who grew up in an abusive adoptive family and had an alternative personality called Magenta. His known human powers allowed him to manipulate metal, which meant he could do a lot of damage, like throwing a tank truck over a hospital.

The kissing booth

Netflix

Elle in The kissing booth (2018)

Another important role for King. In this Netflix movie, she plays Elle, a teenage girl who falls in love with her best friend's brother, which the best friend expressly prohibited. A sequel is on its way!

Joey King, best roles, Slender Man

Dana Starbard / Screen Gems

Wren in Slenderman (2018)

King assumed the legend of Slender Man as Wren, one of the four best friends who face the scary monster with tentacles.

Joey King, best roles, The Lie

Courtesy of TIFF

Kayla in The lie (2018)

Joey became serious in this dark drama as a teenager who confesses to having committed a terrible crime: pushing her friend from an icy bridge after a fight. Now his parents (Peter Sarsgaard Y Mireille Enos) have to deal with the consequences.

Life in pieces, Joey King

CBS

Morgan in Life in pieces (2019)

King played a pregnant teenager who chose Matt (Thomas Sadoski) and Colleen (Angelique Cabral) to adopt her baby. King's sister, Hunter, starred in Life in Pieces as Clementine!

The law, Joey King

Hulu

Gypsy Rose Blanchard in The act (2019)

King played Munchausen & # 39; s in real life of Gypsy Rose Blanchard, a victim of Proxy, a woman who is currently in jail for murdering her abusive mother, in Hulu & # 39; s The act. She was nominated for a 2020 Golden Globe for the role, and was nominated for an Emmy in 2019.

Look at the E! Live from the red carpet Coverage of the Golden Globes 2020 on Sunday, January 5 from 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT followed by the Balloon ceremony on NBC at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT! After the broadcast, recap the most important moments of the night watching the ME! After the party at 11 pm. ET / 8 p.m. PT, only in E!

