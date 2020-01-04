You may have forgotten the other memorable roles of Joey King

Joey king He may have been everywhere in 2019 after his incredible turn at Hulu & # 39; s The act, but that's not the only reason you know her.
The actress, who turns 21 this year, has been performing on our screens since she was seven, when she appeared in two episodes of The joint life of Zack and Cody. Since then, he has played all kinds of roles in all kinds of shows, movies and even music videos.
prior to The act Y The kissing booth, you may have known her better as Ramona Quimby, younger sister of Beezus (Selena Gomez) in the 2010 movie Ramona and Beezus, based on the Beverly Cleary book series. He was also in Fargo's first season in 2014, and has played Zach Braff's daughter, Amanda Peet, Steve Carell and Julianne Moore, Channing Tatum, John Corbett and more.
King is nominated for a Golden Globe this weekend for her role in The act, so while you wait to see if he wins, look at some of his previous roles!
Disney channel
Emily in The joint life of Zack and Cody (2006)
I had seven years old! Look at her! King played one of several young children who tormented Zack and Cody when they volunteered at a daycare center, and she drew on the wall.
CBS
Sally in Jericho (2006)
King, seven, played Sally, a small resident of Jericho who could play hide and seek in the pilot.
Kobal / Shutterstock
Ramona in Ramona and Beezus (2010)
In what was probably King's first major role, he played Selena Gomez's awkward and naughty younger sister as Beezus.
Cassidy in Whispering ghost (2010)
At the show Whispering ghostJoey King played, surprisingly, a young ghost.
Carousel Prods / Warner Bros Ent / Kobal / Shutterstock
Molly in Crazy stupid love. (2011)
As Weaver's younger sister, King managed to stay out of the drama caused by the separation of her parents (Steve Carell and Julianne Moore), and she got pretty and went to watch TV.
Columbia Images
Kirsten in Battle Los Angeles (2011)
King played a small civilian who survived an alien attack in Los Angeles in this 2011 film starring Aaron Eckhart Y Michelle Rodriguez.
YouTube / Big Machine
"Mean,quot; by Taylor Swift (2011)
King appeared as a girl who was bullied in the "Mean,quot; video by Taylor Swift.
Patrick McElhenney / FOX
Brianna in New girl (2012)
King played a thug who pointed to Jess (Zooey Deschanel) in the episode titled "Bully,quot;.
Neil Jacobs / NBC / NBCU Photo Bank
Charlie in Bent (2012)
King played Alex's daughter (Amanda Peet), a recently divorced lawyer who hires a contractor to rebuild her kitchen and then really tries not to fall in love with him.
Warner Bros. Images
Young Talia al Ghul in The dark knight rises (2012)
Joey was playing the young Talia al Ghul, but since the audience believes that the boy is young Bane, he had to cut his hair too short to look a little more androgynous.
Warner Bros. Entertainment
Christine in The spell (2013)
King played Christine, one of the five daughters of Perron's house, whose mother is possessed by a demon.
Sony Images
Emily in White house down (2013)
King played the daughter of Channing Tatum, who played a police officer who interviewed for the Secret Service to impress her. Then he had to save the day, and King was kidnapped, and it was a lot.
MGM TV / FX Productions / Kobal / Shutterstock
Greta in Fargo (2014)
King played the daughter of Colin Hanks Gus Grimly.
Focus functions
Grace in I wish I was here (2014)
King played the daughter of Aidan (Zach Braff), an actor who fights and educates his children at home and finds adventures along the way.
The CW
Frankie Kane / Magenta in The flash (2016)
Frankie was an orphan who grew up in an abusive adoptive family and had an alternative personality called Magenta. His known human powers allowed him to manipulate metal, which meant he could do a lot of damage, like throwing a tank truck over a hospital.
Netflix
Elle in The kissing booth (2018)
Another important role for King. In this Netflix movie, she plays Elle, a teenage girl who falls in love with her best friend's brother, which the best friend expressly prohibited. A sequel is on its way!
Dana Starbard / Screen Gems
Wren in Slenderman (2018)
King assumed the legend of Slender Man as Wren, one of the four best friends who face the scary monster with tentacles.
Courtesy of TIFF
Kayla in The lie (2018)
Joey became serious in this dark drama as a teenager who confesses to having committed a terrible crime: pushing her friend from an icy bridge after a fight. Now his parents (Peter Sarsgaard Y Mireille Enos) have to deal with the consequences.
CBS
Morgan in Life in pieces (2019)
King played a pregnant teenager who chose Matt (Thomas Sadoski) and Colleen (Angelique Cabral) to adopt her baby. King's sister, Hunter, starred in Life in Pieces as Clementine!
Hulu
Gypsy Rose Blanchard in The act (2019)
King played Munchausen & # 39; s in real life of Gypsy Rose Blanchard, a victim of Proxy, a woman who is currently in jail for murdering her abusive mother, in Hulu & # 39; s The act. She was nominated for a 2020 Golden Globe for the role, and was nominated for an Emmy in 2019.
Look at the E! Live from the red carpet Coverage of the Golden Globes 2020 on Sunday, January 5 from 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT followed by the Balloon ceremony on NBC at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT! After the broadcast, recap the most important moments of the night watching the ME! After the party at 11 pm. ET / 8 p.m. PT, only in E!