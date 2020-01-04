You may have forgotten the other memorable roles of Joey King

Joey king He may have been everywhere in 2019 after his incredible turn at Hulu & # 39; s The act, but that's not the only reason you know her.

The actress, who turns 21 this year, has been performing on our screens since she was seven, when she appeared in two episodes of The joint life of Zack and Cody. Since then, he has played all kinds of roles in all kinds of shows, movies and even music videos.

prior to The act Y The kissing booth, you may have known her better as Ramona Quimby, younger sister of Beezus (Selena Gomez) in the 2010 movie Ramona and Beezus, based on the Beverly Cleary book series. He was also in Fargo's first season in 2014, and has played Zach Braff's daughter, Amanda Peet, Steve Carell and Julianne Moore, Channing Tatum, John Corbett and more.