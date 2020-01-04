You confirm the third season when Penn Badgley and Victoria Pedretti react to the second season

He has found even more success in his second season. The stalker thriller allegedly received a green light for a third party.

Let this serve as your official spoiler alert. When Joe Goldberg moves to California and pretends to be Will Bettelheim, he falls in love with Love Quinn, a twin who turns out to be as crazy as he is.

The two end up together with a baby on the road, but the last line of the program finds Joe fixing his eyes on who is supposed to be his next victim.

With the speed with which Netflix fans engulfed both the first and second season (with the second installment released just a week ago), it was obvious that the streaming giant will give us more Joe and Love.

Although Netflix has not made an official announcement, there are rumors of a multi-million dollar tax credit granted to the company for another season if they decide.

Also, in a recent interview, Penn Badgley spilled the beans.

‘There is something about the fact that men behave as they do, and women tend not to do the same. So what is that? I don't know, but I feel that that's what we see is that she doesn't seem to be the same type of person; she doesn't seem to be the same type of predator … I dare to say, I think in the third season … "

Penn stopped in the middle of the sentence and began to back away while talking to Entertainment Tonight.

Meanwhile, just like Penn did not want viewers to romanticize anything about his creepy but attractive character, Victoria Pedretti also does not want viewers to worship her boyfriend on the screen.

The newcomer gave Vogue a graphic warning when he said: ‘People are going to say nonsense. I really don't think people want to sleep with a serial killer. It's just that Penn Badgley isn't really a serial killer, he's a sweet man. Don't chase serial killers. And besides, nobody has sex the first time and arrives simultaneously in five seconds. Therefore, do not base your ideas on how sex will be on television. "

Take Victoria's wise words and take them with you as you look back at the first two seasons and look forward to the third.



