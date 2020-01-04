



Xander Schauffele tops the ranking in the Sentry Champions Tournament

Xander Schauffele remains in pole position to defend his title in the Sentinel Champions Tournament after maintaining his advantage of a shot in Hawaii.

Schauffele, who claimed a one-shot victory in last year's contest, posted a 71 under two at the Plantation Field in Kapalua to stay one ahead of the closest challenger Justin Thomas.

Gary Woodland heads to the final round three strokes from third place, with Patrick Reed and Jon Rahm in the group of seven players four shots back with seven less.

Schauffele has no victory since winning this event in 2019

Playing alongside Reed, Schauffele followed a short-range birdie in the third with a gain of two putt in the fifth pair five, but three from 40 feet in the eighth par three to convert to 35.

Schauffele could not get on and off a green bunker to save the pair in the 11th, only to recover the first place by placing consecutive birdies from the 14th and closing his round with a streak of pairs.

Thomas started the week as world number 4

Thomas threatened first place with four birdies in his first six holes on his way to a four below 69, while Woodland matched the same total despite accumulating a double bogey in the seventh par four.

A raw splintered eagle in the ninth pair five helped Rahm to a three below 70, with Reed, Kevin Kisner, Collin Morikawa, J.T Poston, Mathew Wolff and Joaquin Niemann completing the septet in a part of the room.

Niemann led after the opening round in Hawaii

Paul Casey leads the interest of the English and is in four low after a 69 third round, while Graeme McDowell fell in a 26 share after not registering a single birdie in a 75 of three out of 75.

The uncut event is only open to players who have won on the PGA Tour during the previous calendar year, with 34 of the eligible players choosing to play in Hawaii.

