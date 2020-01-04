%MINIFYHTML67cc572ad77c30a552ae4fa3e1a568fd9% %MINIFYHTML67cc572ad77c30a552ae4fa3e1a568fd10%





Xander Schauffele has a unique advantage in Hawaii



Xander Schauffele continued his ghost-free start to move to the top of the leaderboard in the middle of the Sentinel Champions Tournament.

The defending champion, who claimed a dramatic one-shot victory at last year's event, recorded five children under 68 in wet and windy conditions at the Plantation Field in Kapalua.

Schauffele heads to the weekend with nine minors and a free kick from Patrick Reed and overnight leader Joaquin Niemann, with Rickie Plus two knocks out of the rhythm in fourth place.

Fowler heads to the weekend at seven under

"This is the rain and the wind in which we don't play very often, but fortunately it's a little hot," Schauffele said. "It was an interesting day. I wasn't thinking about my score because I was trying to stay dry and as warm as possible."

Starting on day three, Schauffele opened with four pairs in a row before holing a 15-foot foot in the fifth and birdie in the ninth pair five to reach the curve at 34.

Schauffele pursues his fifth victory on the PGA Tour

Schauffele became 10 feet in the 13th and made another rom at a similar distance in the 16th to move alongside Reed, who set the goal of the clubhouse after a round of the 66th day, and then took the lead by getting up and to lower the last bird.

Reed fired five birdies in a seven-hole stretch around the curve and added consecutive gains from 13, before canceling a bogey in par 5 of 15 by draining a 30-foot foot in his penultimate hole.

Reed will play with Schauffele on Saturday

Niemann also sits at eight below after following his opening round 66 with a one below 72, while Fowler made a birdie in three of his last five holes to get a 71 second round.

Jon Rahm leads the European interest and recovered from being in three with six holes to play to place a par 73 level and stay in four below, while Graeme McDowell got into a draw 16 and within six of the lead after a four below 69.

The uncut event is only open to players who have won on the PGA Tour during the previous calendar year, with 34 of the eligible players choosing to play in Hawaii.

Watch the Sentry Champions Tournament all weekend at Sky Sports Golf. Live coverage continues on Saturday from 9 p.m.