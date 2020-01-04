Wrestle Kingdom 14 Night 1 summary, winners, match ratings

The first night of New Japan Pro Wrestling took place on Saturday morning at Tokyo Dome in Tokyo.

The iconic NJPW event seemed normal on paper until Jon Moxley and Lance Archer met for the IWGP title of the United States and that led to a major event of all ages, where Kazuchika Okada beat Kota Ibushi to retain the IWGP heavyweight championship to go to Sunday. title-against-title fight against intercontinental champion Tetsuya Naito, who won the Jay White belt at the main event.

Here are the match ratings and a summary, courtesy of Steven Muehlhausen of SN.

Join DAZN and watch more than 100 fight nights a year

Wrestle Kingdom 14 degrees

Toa Henare, Alex Coughlin, Clark Connors and Karl Fredericks def. Tomoaki Honma and Togi Makabe, Yuya Uemura and Yota Tsuji

Muehlhausen: This was a battle of the American New Japan Pro Wrestling Dojo against the NJPW Japanese Dojo. A solid opening match that was designed to attract people to the program.

Fredericks stood out when he was there. Give it a couple more years and it could be the guy who is the company's next big American star.

Grade: C

Hiroyoshi Tenzan and Satoshi Kojima def. Yuji Nagata and Manabu Nakanishi

Muehlhausen: Like the movement of putting four guys who are Japanese legends who have starred in past shows at Tokyo Dome and give them about seven minutes to go to the ring and do their thing.

Are they what they used to be? Of course, no. They looked old. They were slow. But the crowd was very interested in everything for the respect they have for the four boys. An excellent way to excite the crowd and prepare it for the main show.

Grade: C

Naoki Sano, Shinjiro Otani, Tatsuhito Takaiwa and Ryusuke Taguchi def. Jyushin Thunder Liger, Tatsumi Fujinami, The Great Sasuke and Tiger Mask

Muehlhausen: This was all kinds of fun, being the penultimate time that the legendary Liger would compete.

Everything here was special. It started with the entries of the other seven participants with them in matches with Liger on the big screen and culminated in Liger's fantastic entry that would give you goosebumps in the roar of the crowd.

Liger wanted these boys in the game because of the history he has had with them since he entered the business of professional wrestling.

The action in the ring was not great. However, it wasn't about that. It was about celebrating the career of one of the boys who transcended the business and showed that the less weight boys could defend themselves and captivate the audience. So don't worry about Liger being caught by Taguchi. Let's celebrate a fantastic race of the great Jyushin "Thunder,quot; Liger.

Grade: C +

Suzuki-gun (Zack Saber Jr., Minoru Suzuki, Taichi and El Desperado) def. The Ungovernables of Japan (Sanada, Evil, Shingo Takagi and Bushi)

Muehlhausen: The battle continued between the two main factions in NJPW. When you look at Sanada and see how he has grown in the last two years, he shouts future world champion. Maybe that happens in 2020.

Saber won the victory by taking advantage of Bushi to avenge a defeat in 2019 and establish his confrontation for the British heavyweight title with Sanada on the second day of Wrestle Kingdom on Sunday.

Grade: C

Chaos (Hirooki Goto, Tomohiro Ishii, Toru Yano and Yoshi-Hashi) def. Bullet Club (Kenta, Bad Luck Fale, Yujiro Takahashi and Chase Owens)

Muehlhausen: All he did was continue the battle with Kenta and Goto for the Openweight Championship NEVER held on Sunday. They had a limited interaction between them, which helps build anticipation.

I like the end with Goto running the GTR for the victory with Kenta watching and doing nothing, since it allows Kenta to know that he could beat him with his final maneuver.

Grade: C

David Finlay and Juice Robinson def. Destiny Guerrillas will win the IWGP heavyweight tag team championship

Muehlhausen: What happened to Robinson's attire? I was definitely trying to make a fashion statement there.

There is nothing wrong with the action inside the ring, but it was difficult to enter. He seemed stuck in neutral and never able to get high speed. Surprised by the change of title since GOD had the longest title reign since Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows in 2014-2015.

Grade: C-

Jon Moxley def. Lance Archer in a Texas Death Match to win the United States IWGP Championship

Muehlhausen: The best game we've seen on the show so far. A fun fight when Moxley and Archer used kendo sticks, chairs, tables and Archer's hat that had metal tips.

The sale by Moxley was top notch. The emotion in every place he took from Archer had the perfect expression painted on his face. This is how it should be so that people can support you.

The pace was good since everything Moxley and Archer did meant something. They didn't fly around the ring and, in turn, helped tell a good story.

I enjoyed the ending when Archer prepared two tables outside. After a series of reversals in the apron that resulted in both boys bleeding due to Archer's helmet when he walked into the ring, Moxley hit a Death Ryder from the apron to the tables. Archer could not count until 10 and Moxley regained the title.

The right ending for Moxley and Robinson to finish their fief in tomorrow's show.

Fascinated to see what NJPW does with Moxley. It is one of the most important names on the list, and as of now, it is in an intermediate position. Fortunately, in 2020, it put itself in a key position as it could attract a lot of attention and help attract more American fans to help build its subscription service, New Japan World.

Grade: yes

Hiromu Takahashi def. Will Ospreay will win the IWGP junior heavyweight championship

Muehlhausen: I am completely speechless. What a story told by two of the best fighters in the world today and that is with Takahashi only in his fourth game since his devastating neck injury that almost ended his career.

They focused the fight around the injury. Everything that was done here was perfect, including Sasuke's special place, that if his time goes out even for a second, it is completely ruined. The uninterrupted transitions from one place to another were impressive to see and made you jump out of your seat.

You couldn't ask for a better ending with Takahashi making a cradle of tombstones that had Ospreay landing on his neck to win the belt before a great reaction from the crowd, who was every step of the way to want his hero to overcome the adversity outlined in front of him.

It was a simple and straightforward story to tell. Ospreay and Takahashi took the ball and took it out of the stadium. It will be difficult to overcome what we have just seen in the rest of this program, tomorrow and the rest of 2020 and we are not even a week in the New Year.

Grade: A +

Tetsuya Naito def. Jay White for the IWGP Intercontinental Championship

Muehlhausen: On paper, he was not expected to be as good as Ospreay-Takahashi and the main event.

While it was not as good as the previous one, White and Naito formed a solid couple. The first half was right there, and the second half was pretty good. But give White most of the credit. He wore the most and showed why he is possibly the best heel in professional wrestling.

While Naito is not as good as he used to be due to injuries, he did an excellent job selling his knee because he could not make certain movements or have difficulty doing so.

After three Destinations, Naito covered White to win and go to the headliner on Sunday, where he will face the winner of the Kazuchika Okada-Kota Ibushi in a title-to-title issue.

It's hard to see why White didn't win. At this stage of the game, the money is blank and not in Naito, which has already passed its best moment.

Grade: yes

Kazuchika Okada def. Kota Ibushi will retain the IWGP heavyweight championship

Muehlhausen: Do you remember when we said that Ospreay-Takahashi would be hard to beat? It only took two games to overcome it. Okada and Ibushi took things to another level. The story told by them had him on the edge of their seats for more than 40 minutes and wondered what would happen next.

The match began at a deliberate but steady pace, indicating that it would be a while. During the game, Okada focused on Ibushi's neck while Ibushi focused on power movements at Okada's head and showed no emotion with heel tendencies when throwing punches and kicks with a clenched fist. Those were the perfect facial expressions of not worrying less and that he is here to win the championship.

After the 20-minute mark, Okada and Ibushi began to amplify it and brought the heavy artillery and gave him everything they had and emptied their gas tanks.

Okada and Ibushi provided a continuous action with each of the other finalists' kicks that left you wondering who would win. In the end, Okada hit one more vicious Rainmaker and a gravestone for victory to move on to the title match against tomorrow's title against Naito.

This was an instant classic and one of the best games I've seen. The roller coaster ride that Okada and Ibushi took him exemplifies why Okada is the best fighter in the world, and Ibushi is far behind him.

Grade: A +++