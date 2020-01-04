Within Sandra Oh's remarkably private world

Climbing the stage at last year's Emmy Awards, Sandra Oh He announced his intentions to speak from the heart, then preceded to deliver one of the best moments of the full three-hour broadcast.
Instead of revealing the recipient of the outstanding Management Award for a comedy series, the Killing Eva The actress broke the envelope in half, explaining her actions in panic, "I was in the moment, I felt overwhelmed." As co-presenter Andy Samberg interpreted as a straight man, he wondered aloud if they should invent a winner, giving the trophy first to the runner-up of the Oscars La La Land and then Jeremy Park, "a boy I went out with in high school." By the way he saw it, he transmitted it to Samberg, he could They have very well won: "We lost contact. I mean, he could be doing anything."
Well of course. Although it is safe to say that wherever Park is, he is very aware of what his former girlfriend is doing. Because while it may not be considered a celebrity, a decade-long career has a way of making an actor quite known.
Oh & # 39; s Emmy back and forth earned the 48-year-old co-host with Samberg at the Golden Globes last year. "I said yes because you were going to do it!" she revealed in a joint interview with Samberg and The Hollywood reporter. "Honestly, I said yes even though it was so scary for me, really scary. I just couldn't pass up this opportunity, the experience of life being so afraid of something."
But these days, Oh is just suffering from work on television. About five years after she hung up Grey's Anatomy Scrubs, a native of Nepean, Canada, a suburb of Ottawa, sank his finely honed acting skills into one of his most rewarding roles so far, playing Eve Polastri, an MI5 operator who was now at the desk, now trapped in a deadly cat and mouse game with a killer in the great success of BBC America Killing Eva.
Two seasons later, the role already won Oh two Emmy Awards (the first Asian woman to be honored in the main drama actress category, she lost last year as a co-star Jodie Eat), A Screen Actors Guild Award and a Golden Globe Award (during which she shouted adorably to her proud parents). And although somehow he was off the list of nominees for the Golden Globes on Sunday night, he could still have the opportunity to celebrate if the series won as Best TV Series: Drama. "I tried to be patient and be faithful to what will make me fall in love. What can drive me crazy? What will put me at risk?" she explained to fashion to carefully select your first important postGrayThe paper of. "That's where I want to grow. I waited until this came."
One of three brothers born to middle-class Korean immigrants. Oh junsu, a businessman and Jeon Young-nam, biochemistry, Oh, he noticed early acting when it became clear that the ballet classes he had begun at age four to correct a pigeon pose were not going to lead to a life as a professional dancer.
It was her older sister, Grace, who encouraged her, pushing her into her first role as the wizard of misfortune in her musical class. The Canada Goose at the age of 10 years. At Sir Robert Borden High School, his impulse: he founded an environmental club, led a campaign against the use of styrofoam cups and served as president of the student council, earned him a journalism scholarship to Carleton University. But to the dismay of her parents, she rejected the opportunity to study at the National Theater School of Canada.
"It was very, very difficult," Oh admitted in The Ellen DeGeneres show in 2007. "Because, as, you know, my parents at that time despised the arts … It's like a step up, you know, prostitution."
The deeply religious duo, who emigrated to Canada in their twenties, had always instilled in their children "that whatever they have to do has to be good for society," he said. "And it seems that it does not exist, what is the use of being an actor on camera? You know, how are you helping society?"
So he promised that if all this incursion into the arts didn't work, he would go back to school. Naturally, that never happened. With her sister becoming a lawyer and her brother Ray with a doctorate. In medical genetics, she told DeGeneres: "I am the only person in my family who does not have a master's degree in something."
It's not that your resume is exactly sterile, with your first important award before leaving your teens. Leafing through an alt-weekly, his sister had seen an ad in search of a young Asian actress to play the title role in Evelyn Lau's diary, a CBC biographical film that focuses on the poet's fugitive years who found her venturing into prostitution and drugs. Oh traveled seven hours by bus from Montreal to Toronto, sleeping at the station before his audition.
When he arrived in the room, wearing a large overalls and a T-shirt, "he asked for a moment to concentrate," the director Sturla Gunnarsson remembered to Marie Claire"Then she lay on the floor for five minutes. Most people would have thrown her out of the room. I thought it was remarkable that at 19 she had the confidence and audacity to do so."
Looking back, Oh, who surpassed another 1,000 women for the role and won a Gemini Award (a Canadian Emmy) for her work, she was equally impressed. "I really admire who that person was at that moment who said: & # 39; I don't know what the rules are. I'm going to bed & # 39;" he said recently. Vulture. "That person took his time and did not apologize for that."
His initial success was followed by another victory: the protagonist of the film Double happiness, which earned him a Genie Award for Best Actress Performance in a Leading Role, the Canadian equivalent of an Oscar. "That created the template for me," he said. "Let's have everything!"
Then she arrived in Hollywood, where a 1995 meeting with an unimpressed agent interrupted her.
By instantly stating that Oh was not the protagonist, the agent cruelly advised him to consider having plastic surgery. "It was the way she said: & # 39; Listen: I'm not going to lie to you. A lot of people are going to lie to you. But I don't have anything for you here. I have Suzy Kim & # 39;. I'm just making up names: & # 39; has an audition in six months. There is nothing for a year & # 39; ", recalled Oh Vulture. "& # 39; My best advice to you is to go back home and be famous & # 39;".
Except, Oh, she realized, she had already completed that part, with a series of stage and screen credits to her name. "I had already done everything possible to reach that level A, which is a theater, television, film star and, somehow, that was not enough for someone to say: & # 39; I think I can get you an audition & # 39 ; " "She shared." There is a dark needle or a nail that lives behind all our heads, and that is your fear. It's like, it's true. There is nothing there. And she says she won't lie to me. Other people are going to lie to you, but they won't lie to you. He told the truth. Returns ".
When he found a public telephone, he called his former director Gunnarsson "and he couldn't stop crying," he said. Vulture. "He just cut my knees."
Still, he moved on, meticulously building a career with a long-term role as assistant to the main character on HBO Arliss, a turn that steals scenes in the 2001s The princess's Diary and parts like Diane laneThe best friend of 2003 Under the Tuscan sun Y Thomas Haden Churchrejected the love interest in the years 2004 Oblique before becoming famous by incarnating the murderous cardiothoracic surgeon Dr. Cristina Yang in Gray & # 39; s Anatomy. For 10 consecutive seasons, he delved into the arguments that saw her falling in love with her boss, staying at the altar, aborting and performing numerous surgeries, including one at gunpoint and, of course, forming the most endearing association of the series with her. "person,quot;, the headline Meredith Gray.
But when the ninth season of the program ended in 2013, he realized that it was time for his swan song. "I felt I did everything I wanted to do," he said. Vulture deciding to finish his career after the following year. "I didn't feel that, Ugh, that's all I can do, I did everything. It was more than that. Actually, I dare to say it, it was a feeling of satisfaction."
He had also experienced a great moment in his personal life during that time, including a marriage and the subsequent divorce of the filmmaker. Alexander Paynewho had directed it Oblique.
Not that she was interested in talking about any of that. While she has a tendency to offer little glimpses of a life off camera during her sporadic interviews, it is naturally messy, describing her home to Marie Claire like "a kind of explosive. Like a crazy person lives there," he loves The Simpsons and it has become a deep spirituality after a childhood in Korean and English speaking churches: she deliberately excludes conversations about the most personal parts of her existence.
When excerpts from their divorce papers appeared TMZ, she refused to comment, saying Marie Claire, "I don't listen to these things. I don't see it. I tell my people that I don't want to know, because even if you rationally know it's ridiculous, it can hurt your feelings. It can strike away from being my authentic being."
How GrayHe became a giant of ratings shortly after his debut in 2005, the cast became the kind of overnight stars that are written in blogs, chased by cameras and run the risk of ending up in the Worst dressed lists.
"We had paparazzi sitting outside the door of our small and small studio, and people were being followed in cars. It was bad," casting director Linda Lowy recalled. Vulture. "I really don't know how (Sandra) handled it. She probably ran home and hid because she is who she is. I don't think she wants to live in the spotlight that way."
Decidedly not. Never one to pursue a minimum of fame, he admitted during a 2012 appearance in George Stroumboulopoulos tonight, she was extremely demanding with the interviews she accepted. "I left the press because it's too high a price for me, because I think if you want to be an actor and if you want to be an artist, it's like being known around the world, throw away the game. It takes away what I think is really important, "he explained to the Canadian television host. "I have no idea when I stopped being an actor. I don't consider myself a celebrity. I know a lot of actors who don't consider themselves celebrities and I want to make that statement and that differentiation publicly."
To this day, Oh refuses to go into details, but admits that the star-creating period of his life was … interesting. "There is a certain type of perceived success," he shared with Vulture"But I can also see how that causes stress, how it can cause conflict and how it can cause people to lose their way. I experienced it as traumatic."
Then, after saying goodbye to GrayIt's in the middle of a lot of tears and the 250 bottles of champagne in relief with a picture of an anatomical heart ("It was like, & # 39; Here is my heart in a box for a celebration & # 39;", he said The Hollywood reporter) who delivered each crew member, agreed to take a break from the headline concerts.
"The point when I decided to leave Gray"and the time since then has been extremely creative, not necessarily with respect to production, but exploring the enabled waiting place," he shared with Harper's bazaar last year, shortly before Killing EvaThe debut "It's like & # 39; I'm going to wait. I'm going to say no. I'm going to wait & # 39; because I'm capable and privileged at this moment in my life and in my career to make decisions."
It was a decision that I had made almost two decades before "that I just want to play roles that are central to the story," he said. "So, I had to say no to certain things, and I had to say yes to other things."
And in the middle he found many ways to keep himself busy. According to reports, he has been dating Andrew Featherston, drummer of the independent band The Hereafter for most of a decade, but, of course, is not spilling, preferring to focus on the types of extracurricular activities that provide a great help to his professional life.
"I am a great class taker. I am a great workshop taker," he said of his dedication to his art. "I do it to cultivate the proximity to the ship. It transcends many bulls, we have to deal with them and can change their point of view creatively so that they feel freer. If you are not obliged to study A, or if you are not obligated to a place of invoices (and I know that I am speaking from a place of privilege), then you can be freer. "
She felt that she would know when she found what she was looking for and that moment came when she did a quick review of the Killing Eva script during a hike in Brooklyn.
Although first I had to make a quick clarification.
"I was talking to my agent and while I was moving on my phone, making a very quick pass in the script, I just said: Who am I? Who am I playing? This was a real moment for my own internalization." she said Variety. "And my agent says: & # 39; Honey, it's Eva & # 39 ;, and then I said, ohhhh. I appreciated that you thought about that before I thought about it. Really, it really got recorded on me."
Actually, his first reaction, as he shared with the exit, was more pointed. "Can I tell you that it's about f – king time!" she exclaimed assuming the paper, originally written as a white woman in Luke Jennings& # 39; book Codename Villanelle. "The character is not Asian, but there are a billion examples of the reverse side where the source material or the character of the book was from one ethnic group or another and nobody blinks when people change him to a white actor. I really hope there is more pressure, sensitivity and understanding around him. "
But while that kind of progress, the movement towards greater diversity on the screen, has been, as she said Harper's bazaar "Unfortunately slow, like, painfully slow," he learned to be patient and lasting.
"The way I had to deal with this is to try to find a completely different way of looking at it, to think about what it is to be an actor," he said. "Are you trying to fit into this paradigm? Why am I trying to get into a room where they don't want me? I always feel, why wait for a call from a guy who isn't interested in you?"
Instead of feeling like a run too, he said: "I am focusing on my work and people will respond or not. What I would tell the actresses of color is to be honest about why you are in the Is to have thousands of followers in Instagram? Being on thousands of screens across the country? What do you really want? I've always asked myself that question over and over again in my career and it's getting more refined. "
About three decades later, he has overcome that desire enough times in his mind to feel confident that he has landed precisely on what he is looking for. "In the middle of the wait, everyone else is telling you A, B or C, and you just have to find your own voice," he said. Harper's bazaar. "I think it comes with age and experience. I feel good about exactly where I am now."
