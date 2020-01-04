Within Sandra Oh's remarkably private world

Climbing the stage at last year's Emmy Awards, Sandra Oh He announced his intentions to speak from the heart, then preceded to deliver one of the best moments of the full three-hour broadcast.

Instead of revealing the recipient of the outstanding Management Award for a comedy series, the Killing Eva The actress broke the envelope in half, explaining her actions in panic, "I was in the moment, I felt overwhelmed." As co-presenter Andy Samberg interpreted as a straight man, he wondered aloud if they should invent a winner, giving the trophy first to the runner-up of the Oscars La La Land and then Jeremy Park, "a boy I went out with in high school." By the way he saw it, he transmitted it to Samberg, he could They have very well won: "We lost contact. I mean, he could be doing anything."

Well of course. Although it is safe to say that wherever Park is, he is very aware of what his former girlfriend is doing. Because while it may not be considered a celebrity, a decade-long career has a way of making an actor quite known.