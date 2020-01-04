Willem Dafoe could hear the lobster talk to him when he was filming & # 39; The Lighthouse & # 39;

%MINIFYHTMLc7e14b85f706def067e18b1ab38465f29% %MINIFYHTMLc7e14b85f706def067e18b1ab38465f210%

Willem Dafoe He stopped eating lobster after feeling like a crustacean "spoke to him" while filming scenes for "The lighthouse".

Dafoe filmed the film, about a lighthouse keeper and his sullen apprentice, along with his co-star. Robert Pattinson on a remote peninsula in Nova Scotia, Canada, and stayed in a fishing cabin nearby.

His farero character cooks the lobster as a specialized dish, for which the star was well prepared, having learned to cook them while he was with his family in Maine, but unexpectedly he found himself unable to eat the animals after feeling they were talking with him.

"I knew about massaging a lobster (a technique for sleeping crustaceans before boiling them)," the star tells the British newspaper Daily Mail.

"And how to prepare it. But this time, in Nova Scotia, it bothered me. That lobster was talking to me. So one day, I stopped eating lobster, on that shoot. I haven't eaten one since. I cooked pasta dishes, rice and vegetables. "

Dafoe also reveals that he and Pattinson had different approaches to making director Dave Eggers' movie, but he finally realized the British acting style.

"Rob, in addition to having a different background, is a more thoughtful character. He didn't want to do things in the rehearsal that could flatten out when it was time to film. He just didn't want to go there. In retrospect, it worked fine. He threw himself into it, but not necessarily to the essay. "

"In person, he is modest and scared. But he's very hungry, and I appreciate it. I don't think people know how motivated he is to achieve excellence."