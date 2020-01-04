Where will Tom Brady play in 2020? Breaking down the QB free agent options to stay, retire or leave Patriots

Given Tom Brady's age and contractual status, his separation with the Patriots after this season, ending the greatest dynasty ever seen in American sports, should be considered a possibility. The inevitability of the withdrawal and / or departure of the field marshal from the franchise may not come in 2020, but if it does, the expansive effects will extend well beyond New England.

Brady, 42, who plays in his twentieth NFL season, has said he hopes to play until he is 45 years old. But the 2020 season in the two-year, $ 70 million contract extension that Brady signed last summer is voided, and there is a provision in the agreement that does not allow New England to label him.

That means that Brady, assuming he and the Patriots do not agree with another extension before March 18, will be a free agent without restrictions for the first time in his Hall of Fame career.

As Sporting News contributor and OverTheCap.com founder Jason Fitzgerald writes, the 2020 and 2021 seasons in Brady's contract were included as null years for salary cap purposes. While Brady's current contract increased his 2019 salary by $ 8 million and earned him $ 20.25 million in signature bonuses, he saved the Patriots $ 5.5 million in salary space for the year.

Through OverTheCap, the Brady contract is shown below.

Year Years Base salary Prorated Bonus Roster bonus per game Guaranteed Salary Cover number Capitalization percentage Dead money (cut or traded) Stop saving (cut or negotiated) 2019 42 $ 1,750,000 $ 18,750,000 $ 1,000,000 $ 1,750,000 $ 21,500,000 11.4 – – 2020 43 $ 0 $ 6,750,000 $ 0 $ 0 $ 6,750,000 3.4 $ 13,500,000 $ 6,750,000 2021 44 $ 0 $ 6,750,000 $ 0 $ 0 $ 6,750,000 – $ 6,750,000 , $ 0

Brady leaves New England prematurely and plays elsewhere is practically unfathomable, despite the fact that other NFL legends closed their careers in doing so. But Brady comes from a regular season in which he finished 16th in QBR and 19th in pin qualification. Although the owner of the team, Robert Kraft, would surely have something to say in such a monumental decision, Brady plays for a coach / general manager at Bill Belichick who has proven willing to make difficult and unpopular staff movements.

So when the Patriots season ends with a defeat in the playoffs or a seventh Super Bowl title, there will be three options for Brady. You can sign another extension with New England, you can simply withdraw or you can reach free agency and potentially sign a new contract with a new team.

We expand those options below.

Tom brady https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/e5/d1/tom-brady-120219-getty-ftrjpg_65i7ft2qxu7n13qxo71hrdf6a.jpg?t=-942920410,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Will Tom Brady stay with the Patriots?

Despite the lack of a verbal commitment from both sides, instead of a series of empty "we will see,quot; typical Patriot Way quotes that say no substance, Brady re-signing with New England is the most likely scenario.

The obvious reason is that the Patriots currently have no other viable options in the position, with Cody Kessler and Jarrett Stidham being the other QBs in the list following the Jimmy Garoppolo exchange in 2017. New England could sign a solid group QB of the free agents that will soon be, but none of the pedestrians that could realistically be available are updates on Brady.

Similarly, the Patriots could (and probably will) write a QB in 2020, but they probably want that player to sit and learn behind Brady for at least one season.

The Garoppolo trade mentioned above is notable because it highlights another reason why Brady is not likely to leave New England: Kraft's apparent reluctance to let it go. Reports indicated that Belichick was willing to separate from Brady sooner rather than later, keeping Garoppolo as the apparent heir. Kraft reportedly preferred the opposite, and Garoppolo was sent to San Francisco for a second-round draft pick.

In addition, New England surely recognizes that Brady's apparent decline was not the only reason his offensive sank in 2019. The Patriots struggled to establish a dominant race game, which in turn would have reduced the pressure of an attack. Air that was exhausted by injuries.

As for how Brady's future looks within the organization, Mike Reiss of ESPN reported This week "is really a kind of wait and see situation," adding that Brady and the Patriots have not discussed his contract since his extension was signed in August.

Will Tom Brady retire?

This is an unlikely scenario due to Brady's repeated claim that he wants to play until he is 45 years old. If he remains determined to achieve that goal, he will take him at least to the 2022 NFL season: three more campaigns.

That does not mean that a Brady retirement in 2020 is not sensible. As we wrote before, Brady and the Patriots beat the Rams in the Super Bowl last season to win their sixth championship, that victory did not influence Brady's status as the best ever. In the minds of the vast majority, that debate ended a long time ago. His retirement would not be debated. Only admiration. Brady has nothing else to prove.

A man who is abnormally healthy after having played 20 NFL seasons would be wise to maintain such abnormal health; health that, in a sport like football and in a league like the NFL, is never guaranteed.

But Brady, a competitor who does not apologize and has said he values ​​the additional mental experience in the NFL in terms of his declining physical ability, must be taken seriously when he says he wants to continue with this.

Tom brady https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/d3/dc/tom-brady-01022019-getty-ftrjpg_h0wfc4496si81h1aj3lf0ogyu.jpg?t=1748606159,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Tom Brady free agency options for 2020

All right, let's say the unthinkable happens, and Brady goes out to the open market. He is one of the few notable veteran pins: Drew Brees, Philip Rivers and Eli Manning are others, whose agreements will expire in 2020. Brady's availability would obviously be interesting for a handful of teams.

However, it's not just who would be interested in a 43-year-old Brady; It's also about who a 43-year-old Brady would be interested in. He would probably point to a team with which he could compete for a Super Bowl under a coaching staff he trusts.

Below are some possible free agency landing sites for the best quarterback of all time.

This is based on a real report. "The Chargers would have unique appeal to Brady on multiple levels," the sources told CBS in an October report. "It's also something that the league would covet due to the Chargers' current struggles to sell PSL and sponsorships in the glittering new stadium they will share with the Rams in Inglewood starting next fall."

Although they sank in 2019, the Chargers still have enough talent to compete in 2020. If they are going to sign a veteran QB in free agency, a Brady addition could be more attractive to them than a return from Philip Rivers.

The Colts are another team positioned to deal with a stable QB game, although former Patriot Jacoby Brissett had a solid 2019 season despite the team's difficulties, most of which were linked to injuries. This would be an interesting signature given the history that the Colts have with the Patriots.

Like the Chargers, the Raiders are moving to a new and elegant stadium in 2020 and are positioned to compete in the AFC West. However, it is not known how Brady would feel about playing in Las Vegas and / or Jon Gruden.

The Dolphins may or may not be ready to compete in 2020, so it is the connection of Brian Flores. Brady would be familiar with the coaching staff in Miami, and could give him the opportunity to play against New England twice a year.

Bruce Arians is anything but committed to Jameis Winston, who is also ready to reach free agency. Brady may be intrigued by the idea of ​​playing with Mike Evans and Chris Godwin in a pass-friendly offense. Tampa Bay also has the opportunity to compete and, if things go well against New Orleans, win the NFC South in 2020.

The current Patriots offensive coordinator, Josh McDaniels, one of Brady's closest friends in New England, is a candidate to replace Ron Rivera as the Panthers' head coach. If McDaniels goes to Carolina, he could convince Brady to go with him.

We've seen this movie before, although Brady is now much older than Peyton Manning when he signed with the John Elway Broncos in 2012. Denver could use a QB upgrade despite Drew Lock's promise, but it's hard to see the intrigue for Brady. .

Hoo boy, this would be fun. There is no guarantee that Ben Roethlisberger returns from the elbow injury that ended his 2019 season ahead of time, although he claims that is his goal. The Steelers also learned this season that they don't have their next franchise pin on the list; Not that Brady is a long-term answer. Pittsburgh would obviously give Brady the chance to win big in 2020.

The Bears are trapped with Mitchell Trubisky for at least another season, but that doesn't mean they wouldn't jump in front of the possibility of ascending by 2020. Matt Nagy's offense could be a comfortable fit for Brady.