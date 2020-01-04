What TV channel is Sweden vs. Finland? World Juniors 2020 bronze medal game schedule

%MINIFYHTML87031d70816ad4bdd57762b6ebbd6d899% %MINIFYHTML87031d70816ad4bdd57762b6ebbd6d8910%

Canada vs. Russia is not the only rematch of the 2020 IIHF World Juniors medal round; Sweden and Finland met in the group stage for a 3-2 game decided in overtime by a goal from Swede Alexander Holtz. At the end of the tournament, the two European rivals meet again to decide who leaves the Czech Republic with a medal and who goes home empty-handed.

The Swede looked like this year's competition class, the team with the highest score (29 goals scored) and the best defensive team (13 goals allowed), before serving their match in Russia during the semifinal round. The list remains dangerous even without star scorer Nils Hoglander, who was kicked out of Saturday's game for a blow to the head against Russian captain Alexander Khovanov. A victory, although not the gold medal that has evaded the Swedish U-20 teams since the country last won in 2012, would be better than fifth place last year.

%MINIFYHTML87031d70816ad4bdd57762b6ebbd6d8911% %MINIFYHTML87031d70816ad4bdd57762b6ebbd6d8912%

WJC SEMIFINALS: Russia defeats Sweden in OT | Canada closes Finland

But the Finns (20 goals in favor, 15 goals allowed) are as capable through the ice as any of the other three semi-final teams in the world juniors. The goalkeeper Justus Annunen became an approximate performance against the Canadians (five goals allowed in 27 shots against), but otherwise he had led the entire tournament in percentage savings up to that point.

Here we show you how to catch the 2020 Junior World IIHF bronze medal game between Sweden and Finland:

How to see Sweden vs. Finland

TV channel (Canada): TSN

TSN Live Streaming (Canada) : TSN Live

: TSN Live TV channel (USA): NHL network

Sweden vs. Finland: When does the disc fall?

Date: Sunday, January 5

Sunday, January 5 Time: 9 a.m. ET

Complete calendar of the World Youth Championship

SATURDAY, JANUARY. 4 4 Kazahkstan 4, Germany 1 5 am. TSN, NHLN SF: Sweden 4, Russia 5 (OLD TESTAMENT) 9 a.m. TSN, NHLN SF: Canada 5, Finland 0 1 pm. TSN 1/4/5, NHLN SUNDAY JAN. 5 5 Descent: Kazahkstan vs. Germany 9 a.m. TSN, NHLN Bronze: Sweden vs. Finland 9 a.m. TSN, NHLN Gold: Canada vs. Russia 1 pm. TSN, NHLN

(All Eastern Times)